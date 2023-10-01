Part of what makes Cal Raleigh a leader on the Mariners, despite being just 26 and with less than three full seasons of major league experience, is his commitment to the team and its success and his conscientiousness toward his teammates and their well-being.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s 6-1 loss to the Rangers and their elimination from the postseason a little later, Raleigh made some critical comments about the organization, the commitment to winning and the future. It was sentiment lauded by fans, who felt they had an ally in their complaints.

But as the comments went viral on social media, Raleigh thought about how his teammates and coaches would perceive them. He didn’t want them to feel slighted or criticized. Per sources, he contacted the Mariners late Saturday evening about wanting to make a statement before the final game of the regular season. He met with manager Scott Servais early Sunday and met with the media at 10 a.m., saying:

“Obviously, yesterday, it was a really emotional day, for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, the fans. It wasn’t a time to talk about what-ifs in that scenario. That being said, I’m not going to apologize for wanting to win and wanting to bring a World Series to the city. They deserve it. The fans do, and this organization does. I’m committed to doing that.

“With that being said, I love all my teammates and coaches in there, and I’d do anything for him and I really thought we had the pieces to win this year. We didn’t. We came up short and that falls on me as a team leader, as one of the main players every day. I have to live with that this offseason. We have to get better. I have to and I’m the first guy to say that. This offseason we’re going to work really hard, keep working. The goal is to bring a World Series to the city of Seattle for the fans, and I’m not gonna stop working until we do that. That’s all I have.”

Did Servais, who preaches that players need to be themselves, think that Raleigh need to apologize for what he said?

“Everybody has the right to have an opinion,” Servais said. “I played in this league a long time and there wasn’t a season that went by when we got eliminated where I wasn’t frustrated and had opinions on maybe what we should do different or how we can do things differently.”

Social media can make those opinions heard quickly when uttered.

“One thing I will say about Cal is he has an opportunity to be a big-time leader for us, not just on the field but in the clubhouse as well,” Servais said. “And part of being a leader is understanding where you’re at and being able to control your emotions at those times. I understand the frustration. Sometimes there’s a better way to go about those things.”

Most players already view Raleigh as a leader on the field and in the clubhouse. It’s an honor earned out of respect for they physical pounding he takes behind the plate, his willingness to play hurt and his willingness to put the pitchers’ success ahead of his own.

Raleigh doesn’t need to worry about what his teammates think of what he said.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen like the full quote from him,” said Ty France. “But everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. I respect Cal a tremendous amount and he’s really established himself as kind of a veteran guy on this team. He’s put himself in that position to be able to speak openly. Personally I don’t have an issue with anything he says, unless he comes out directly and is bashing one or two players, which I don’t think he did. That’s not the kind of guy he is. He’s very passionate player and teammate. I don’t think anyone in here has an issue with whatever he said yesterday.”

With a large group of media surrounding him on Saturday night, Raleigh answered questions honestly about the team’s failures and the needs.

“We’ve got to become a better team. Straight up,” he said “We’ve been right at this 90-game [win] mark for a few years now. We’ve just got to become better. Something’s got to change.

“I don’t think by any means we’re a bad team this year, but it’s not where we want to be. We want to be getting to the World Series; we want to be making the playoffs every single year. In order to do that, some things have to change, and it starts with the players here in the clubhouse.”

