The sight of Andres Munoz throwing off the bullpen mound at T-Mobile Park was a hint of healthier days ahead for the Mariners.

The hard-throwing right-hander returned to Seattle on Sunday and met with the MLB coaching staff and the high-performance staff early Monday afternoon.

“He’s feeling really good,” manager Scott Servais said. “He will start a rehab assignment (Tuesday) with Tacoma.”

Munoz has been on the injured list since April 9 with a right-deltoid strain in his shoulder. The Mariners initially thought Munoz would be out the minimum 15 days. However, he had a setback while throwing at the team’s complex in Arizona in late April.

He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in the shoulder May 5. After a week of rest, he restarted his throwing program and progressed quickly, moving to bullpen sessions and most recently pitching in a simulated game.

“How many outings will he have with Tacoma? I’m not sure yet,” Servais said. “It could be two or three. It’s been a long time since he’s pitched in a real competitive game.”

Advertising

Munoz last pitched in a game on April 7 in Cleveland.

“I talked to him a little bit earlier,” Servais said. “He’s anxious to get back and get out there and help our club as soon as possible.”

If Munoz needs at least three outings to get ready, he likely wouldn’t be activated until the upcoming trip, which starts with a three-game series in Texas on Friday followed by a two-game series in San Diego.

The Rainiers open a six-game home series against the Sacramento River Cats (Giants affiliate) that starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

The Mariners have missed having Munoz for late-inning leverage situations. They’ve tried to piece it together using right-handers Matt Brash, Trevor Gott and Justin Topa as a bridge to Paul Sewald.

Also

Even with an off day Thursday and next Monday, the Mariners plan to keep their pitchers in the same slots in the starting rotation.

“I think it’s important to give those guys those off days in there,” Servais said. “It gives them each an extra day off in between starts, which is big.”

The Mariners are finishing up a stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

With Seattle staying in rotation, it means Luis Castillo will start Friday against the Rangers, with Marco Gonzales pitching Saturday and Bryce Miller on Sunday. The Rangers will likely go with right-hander Jon Gray on Friday, left-hander Andrew Heaney on Saturday and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on Sunday.