If there was bitterness at the time, he hid it. If there was regret, he never displayed it. If there was ill will toward the team that traded him, he never mentioned it.

Then again, when it comes to Mike Leake, he’s not going to give you much in the way of emotion or complete access to his feelings. Amid the mess of hair draping off his head and the unruly scruff covering his jaw, making him look like a smaller version of The Dude in “The Big Lebowski,” is a poker face that doesn’t show you much more than disinterest or bemusement depending on the day.

And given his time in the big leagues and his understanding of protocol, he certainly wasn’t going to let the disappointment of the bullpen blowing his gem of an outing Wednesday night be known to anyone other than himself.

For the better part of the evening, Leake carved up the team that sent him to Seattle. But he could only watch as his team’s two best relievers imploded in the ninth inning, coughing up five runs before recording three outs and turning a two-run lead into a 5-2 kidney punch of a defeat.

After replacing Leake and recording the final out of the eighth inning, right-hander Austin Adams started the ninth and allowed three of the four hitters he faced to reach base. With the bases loaded and one out, “closer” Roenis Elias entered and promptly gave up an RBI single to Dexter Fowler and sacrifice fly to Yadier Molina that tied the game. Elias turfed the Mariners’ victory hopes when he served up a towering three-run homer to pinch-hitter Tommy Edman.

Both Adams and Elias had been outstanding of late. But on this night, they couldn’t finish hitters off and couldn’t execute when needed. Adams did have what appeared to be missed third-strike call on Tyler O’Neill. Plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, a Class AAA call-up, looked to have missed the pitch, per Statcast. But there were other problems in the inning.

Leake pitched an efficient 7 2/3 shutout innings, allowing five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in what should have been a victory and a series win. Instead, he remains 7-7 on the season and waiting to hear when he’ll be traded.

It was clear that when the Mariners acquired Leake late in the 2017 season that the situation in St. Louis had gone sideways to the point where a move was needed. After signing him to a five-year, $55 million contract before the 2016 season, Leake provided below-average results. He posted a 9-12 record and 4.69 ERA in his first season and was 7-12 with a 4.21 ERA at the time of the trade. With the Cardinals holding a passel of power pitchers in the minor leagues, many ready for the big leagues, they asked Leake to waive his full no-trade clause and sent $17 million to the Mariners, who were desperate for a pitcher to eat some innings not just in the 2017 season but in the years that followed. Seattle gave up minor-league infielder Rayder Ascanio to get him.

Leake has done about as expected with Seattle, taking the ball every fifth day with average results. He was stellar in his starts immediately after the trade, posting a 3-1 record a 2.53 ERA in five starts to close out the season. Last year in 31 starts, he was 10-10 with a 4.36 ERA.

But with the Mariners in the process of rebuilding, Leake finds himself in a situation where he could be moved again. Seattle already tried to send him to the Padres in the offseason and then had worked out a potential trade to Arizona a month ago. They’ll continue to look for opportunities to trade him until the July 31 deadline. Leake still has the no-trade clause, but has said he’d be willing to waive it again for the right team and situation.

A few more outings like Wednesday could expedite that process. He was outstanding, showing pinpoint command while changing speeds and using his array of pitches.

Leake gave up a bunt single to Jairo Munoz to start the game. From there, he got Jose Martinez to fly out and Paul DeJong to ground into an inning-ending double play. It was the start of a run of 11 consecutive batters retired.

Paul Goldschmidt broke that string with a leadoff double to start the fifth. But Leake was unfazed, retiring the next three hitters. He gave up hits in the sixth and seventh, but neither reached second base. Leake never allowed multiple hits in an inning.

He started the eighth inning and struck out Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong. But after Harrison Bader singled to left and Leake at 96 pitches, manager Scott Servais called on right-hander Adams to finish the inning. Adams got Munoz to line out softly to first base.

Meanwhile, the Mariners provided minimal run support for their starter.

Dylan Moore belted a solo homer off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in the fifth inning for a 1-0 lead. Domingo Santana led off the sixth inning with a single and later scored on a wild pitcher from reliever Tyler Webb to cap Seattle’s offense for the night.