ARLINGTON, Texas — After three perfect innings from the bullpen, the Mariners handed the ball to their closer of the moment, Matt Magill, to protect a one-run lead.

But a leadoff double from Elvis Andrus, that was nearly a game-tying homer, set off a chain of events that gave the Rangers the 3-2 win. Andrus was thrown out at home, but it was overturned by a replay that tied the game. An error by Dee Gordon put the winning run at third, and an intentional walk loaded the bases led to Isiah Kiner-Kalefa lacing a walk-off single to right-center.

Starting without an opener in front of him, a rare occasion this season, left-hander Tommy Milone pitched five innings allowing just one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

The reliever that usually opens for him, right-hander Matt Wisler, replaced him for the sixth inning and tossed a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau did the same for the seventh inning, even working in a nifty defensive play on Rougned Odor’s bunt. Not to break the string, right-hander Anthony Bass retired the side in order in the eighth.

Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead against Rangers starter Brock Burke in the second inning. With two outs, Dylan Moore doubled into the left-field corner and scored on Gordon’s ground ball that squirted through the right side of the infield for a single.

The Rangers’ lone run against Milone came in the third inning. With one out, Jose Trevino, who terrorized Marco Gonzales for two doubles and a single the night before, doubled to left in his first at-bat. He scored on Elvis Andrus double to center to tie the game at 1-1.

Mired in a slump since the All-Star break, Daniel Vogelbach put the Mariners up 2-1 in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single off Burke.