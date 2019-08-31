ARLINGTON, Texas — After three perfect innings from his bullpen cohorts, Matt Magill, the Mariners’ closer of the moment, was handed the ball in the bottom of the ninth to protect a one-run lead.

He’d assumed this role from roster attrition, including the trade of the two previous closers Hunter Strickland and Roenis Elias at the deadline, and because he’d simply been pitching better than fellow right-hander Anthony Bass and seemed to have the right mentality for the moment.

But for the second time since he’s taken over the interim job, Magill couldn’t fulfill his responsibilities.

A leadoff double to Elvis Andrus, that was just inches away from being a game-tying homer, set off a chain of events that resulted in Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s one-out, bases-loaded, walk-off single to give the Rangers a 3-2 victory.

Initially it seemed fortunate that Andrus’ rocket to deep right-center didn’t tie the game, falling just short of going over the fence and just out of the reach of Keon Broxton’s glove. After Willie Calhoun moved Andrus to third on a ground ball, the Mariners brought the infield in on the grass and got a ground ball to shortstop Dylan Moore off the bat of Nick Solak. Normally it would’ve been J.P. Crawford starting at shortstop but a sore hamstring kept him of the lineup. Moore gloved the ball cleanly and fired to catcher Austin Nola at home. Andrus was running on contact and dived headfirst into the plate with Nola putting the tag on him.

Home plate umpire Jansen Visconti called Andrus out. It drew a replay review request from Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

Advertising

“It was really close,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “It was one of those deals where you have to make the play. Austin had to reach a little across the body and Elvis got a good jump. It was bang-bang.”

It didn’t look as close on replay.

After two minutes, which was about one minute and 45 seconds longer than needed, the call was overturned as replays clearly showed Andrus’ hand touching home plate moments before Nola’s tag.

“That’s a tough play when Elvis is running,” Nola said. “He’s a super fast guy, and he knows how to make that play. He’s probably done that play a million times — the contact play and slide around. Give credit to him, he made an excellent read.”

The Mariners made the play. Andrus made a better play.

Rougned Odor followed with a ground ball that tailed away from Dee Gordon for a single. Gordon tried to adjust make a tough play, but couldn’t quite glove it. His throw to third to get Solak advancing was just late and Odor hustled to second. The Mariners intentionally walked pinch-hitter Danny Santana to load the bases in hopes of an inning-ending double play or a force play at home. But Kiner-Falefa hammered a belt-high 1-0 fastball for the win.

But this defeat wasn’t just on Magill and the chaotic bottom of the ninth. Two runs isn’t going to win many games on the road. That it held up for that long was a credit to starter Tommy Milone and the bullpen. An offense isn’t going to score many runs with silly mistakes on the bases for outs either.

“You have to hit to win on the road,” Servais said. “We ran into a few outs tonight. It’s something that’s been an issue for us. It hurts you when you play in these tight games.”

Advertising

In the third inning, Mallex Smith, a multiple-time offender for baserunning mistakes, led off with a single and stole second to put himself into scoring position. But he decided to try to go to third on Tim Lopes’ routine ground ball to shortstop. Andrus threw him out easily at third. A prime scoring chance was wasted.

The most costly out came in the ninth inning. With one out, Moore and Gordon put together back-to-back singles that put runners on second and third thanks to aggressive baserunning. It brought up Broxton, the No. 9 hitter. Servais would normally pinch hit Broxton, but with Jake Fraley unavailable because of personal reasons and Crawford hurting, the Mariners only had catcher Omar Narvaez on the bench. They couldn’t burn him and cause all sorts of defensive problems for the bottom of the inning.

“We were up against it with a couple guys not available,” Servais said. “It happens. You have to figure out how to win the ballgame.”

Part of that figuring was having Broxton try to bunt Moore home with a safety squeeze play. It was logical strategy considering how much Broxton strikes out. Unlike the suicide squeeze where the runner on third breaks for home as the pitch is being delivered and the batter has to bunt the pitch regardless, the safety squeeze is, well, safer. Broxton doesn’t have to automatically bunt the pitch, and the runner reads the bunt before going home.

Moore got a little too overaggressive on the play, calling it “a terrible read.” So when Broxton pulled back his bunt attempt, catcher Jose Trevino fired to third and Moore was caught in a rundown he couldn’t escape. A possible insurance run was wasted.

Starting without an opener in front of him, a rare occasion this season for Milone, he pitched five innings allowing just one run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

The reliever that usually opens for him, right-hander Matt Wisler, replaced him for the sixth inning and tossed a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. Left-hander Taylor Guilbeau did the same for the seventh inning, even working in a nifty defensive play on Rougned Odor’s bunt. Not to break the string, right-hander Anthony Bass retired the side in order in the eighth.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead against Rangers starter Brock Burke in the second inning. With two outs, Moore doubled into the left-field corner and scored on Gordon’s ground ball that squirted through the right side of the infield for a single.

The Rangers’ lone run against Milone came in the third inning. With one out, Jose Trevino, who terrorized Marco Gonzales for two doubles and a single the night before, doubled to left in his first at-bat. He scored on Elvis Andrus double to center to tie the game at 1-1.

Mired in a slump since the All-Star break, Daniel Vogelbach put the Mariners up 2-1 in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single off Burke.