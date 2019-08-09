Veteran right-hander Anthony Bass has been delegated as the Mariners’ first option to serve as interim closer through sheer attrition in an otherwise inexperienced bullpen that has been undone by injuries and trades.

It was once Hunter Strickland, then Anthony Swarzak, then Roenis Elias, for a while Austin Adams and back to Elias. Three were traded; one is injured, Bass remains. A glance at the rest of the names on the lineup card doesn’t yield a better or more viable option.

Bass was the logical call for manager Scott Servais in the ninth inning of a tie game versus the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

But after eight straight appearances without yielding a run, Bass posted suboptimal results, allowing three runs on just one hit in a pitch-filled ninth inning debacle that ended the Mariners’ victory hopes.

Former Mariner reliever Emilio Pagan came on in the bottom of ninth and closed out a 5-3 win for the Rays while notching his 10th save of the season.

Bass entered a 2-2 game in the top of the ninth. He gave up a leadoff single to Eric Sogard and walked Kevin Kiermaier to start his problems.

Advertising

“I put myself in that situation,” he said. “It’s never easy when you have runners on base and in scoring position.”

The Rays had Michael Brosseau lay down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up a base. The Mariners countered by intentionally walking Willy Adames to load the bases and set up force plays at every base.

But that move is contingent on forcing the next batter to put the ball in play. That didn’t happen.

The defense never got to make a play on the go-ahead run. Former Mariner Ji-Man Choi, who came into the game hitless in his last 14 at-bats, fell behind 1-2 in the count. Bass threw back-to-back sliders at his back foot trying to induce a swing and miss. Choi offered at neither.

“Tip my hat to him for taking those two pitches,” Bass said. “If you don’t swing at the first one, I feel you are definitely swinging at the second one. But he didn’t. He stayed discipline.”

With the count full, Bass fired a fastball that was a ball out of his hand. Choi had his walk and the go-ahead run scored.

Advertising

“You have to make pitches especially that late in the game and I just didn’t do that tonight,” Bass said.

The inning fell apart from here. J.P. Crawford mishandled Tommy Pham’s soft groundball for a run-scoring error and a failed attempt at inning-ending double play scored another run. Tampa had three runs on the one hit that started the inning — it was the only ball to leave the infield.

“Anthony has been really good for an extended time,” Servais said. “They laid off some tough pitches, they had some good at bats, certainly with the lead-off single, the walk of Kiermaier. And Choi, I thought he executed pretty well on some back foot sliders, you got to give him credit, he laid off them. Most guys in that situation with the bases loaded don’t have that enough discipline, they’re not going to swing at that pitch. Not a lot going his way tonight, but Anthony has been throwing the ball really really good.”

That three-run outburst became more galling when Ryan Court hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to trim the lead two. Even if Bass had only allowed the one run, there might have been hope. But three runs was just too much.

It was the Rays first win at T-Mobile Park in their last 10 tries.

The Mariners got a solid outing out of lefty Marco Gonzales that ended a little prematurely. After some early issues, he still worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and a season-high nine strikeouts.

Gonzales’ outing ended after Willy Adames led off the seventh inning with a one-hopper that struck Gonzales in the back of his leg. He scrambled to collect the ball and throw Adames out at first base.

“He got smoked pretty good,” Servais said.

Gonzales was in obvious pain and limping a little which brought athletic trainer Rob Nodine and Servais out of the dugout. With right-hander Cory Gearrin already warming in the bullpen and Gonzales’ pitch count at 98, the Mariners decided to make a change. An irritated Gonzales stalked off the mound.

“I tried to fight it,” Gonzales said. “With where we were at in the game, I wanted to stay in. I didn’t see a reason to come out. But with pitch count getting high, Skip said he was making the executive decision and it was best to go to the pen.”

Said Servais: “When that happened, I thought about doing the right thing and there were good matchups for Cory Gearrin.”

The Rays jumped out to 2-0 lead in the first three innings. They picked up a run in the second inning after Matt Duffy smoked a ball off the wall in left-center and later scored on a failed attempt at inning-ending double play.

Tampa picked up another run in the third inning on a fielder’s choice. Gonzales allowed back-to-back singles to start the frame. Tommy Pham later scored on Jesus Aguilar’s slow bouncer to third base that left Kyle Seager with no play at the plate.

The Mariners cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. Mallex Smith worked a leadoff walk off starter Jalen Beeks and scored on Domingo Santana’s single to left field.

Seattle tied the game an inning later on Court’s two-out RBI single to right that broke an 0-for-9 stretch. It ended Beeks’ outing. He was credited with 3 2/3 innings pitched, two runs (one earned) allowed on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.