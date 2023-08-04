ANAHEIM, Calif. — If this Mariners’ second-half surge is starting to feel familiar to you, well, you’re not the only one.

The Mariners themselves are beginning to believe they’re in the process of replicating the kind of late run they made to the postseason in 2022.

Of course, it was easy for them to say that Friday afternoon, a day after one of their most thrilling victories of the season in a 5-3 comeback over the Angels, thanks to rookie Cade Marlowe’s ninth-inning grand slam.

But they had been building, and believing, before the dramatic rally Thursday.

“We understand what kind of team we have,” third baseman Eugenio Suarez said in the visitors’ clubhouse at Angels Stadium. “We make a commitment before every game, every day. We put everything into (pregame) practice and we’re putting everything together on the field. Our key thing — and we always talk about this — is never give up, no matter who we’re facing, what the score is.

“We come in with good energy and we come to compete, and that’s what we have to do every day.”

The Mariners entered the game Friday against the Angels with a 57-52 record (.523).

At the same point last year, they had a 58-51 record (.532) through 109 games, then closed out the regular season going 32-21 (.604) to finish at 90-72 and sneak in as the third and final American League wild-card team.

Can they do it again?

“I think there’s a belief, and I’ve said it to our team here repeatedly,” manager Scott Servais said. “We just keep playing. And that’s what we’ve done here the last two or three years. You don’t quit. You just keep playing and playing and playing.

“Sometimes you just get beat. You don’t get it to turn in your favor. But if you keep playing hard and keep doing things the right way — swinging at the right pitches, creating opportunities for yourself — once in a while somebody comes up with a big hit. And for us, it’s happened more times than not.”

That’s been especially true lately.

Since July 1, the Mariners were 19-10 (.655) through Thursday, tied with Baltimore for the best record in the majors.

And over the past three seasons, since July 2021, the Mariners have a .581 winning percentage after the All-Star break, the sixth-best mark in the majors in that stretch.

“We are constantly talking about getting better,” Servais said. “And unfortunately for us, our seasons start off a little bit slow so we have nowhere to go but up. It’s not by design. Believe me. I wish it would not be that way all the time.”

Pitching has carried the Mariners all season, and the offensive production has improved over the past five weeks.

“We’re not totally there yet,” Servais said. “There’s a few of our players we’d love to see get smokin’ hot here and really take off because they have the ability to carry us.”

Julio starts anew

One of those players, certainly, is Julio Rodriguez.

Rodriguez went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts Thursday night, snapping his 27-game streak of reaching base safely. It was the Mariners’ longest on-base streak within a single season since Robinson Cano reached in 34 consecutive games in 2016.

In his first plate appearance Friday night, Rodriguez started a new on-base streak, drawing a seven-pitch walk as part of the Mariners’ four-run first inning against Angels starter Reid Detmers.

Then he followed that up with a two-run homer 405 feet past right center in the fourth inning.