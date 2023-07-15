Venerable Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs is home recovering from an all-terrain vehicle accident that occurred over the MLB All-Star break.

The 69-year-old is banged up but did not suffer any serious injuries, a team spokesperson said. Rizzs is expected to miss at least the remainder of the weekend series against Detroit.

Six weeks ago, Rizzs revealed that he had been diagnosed with Grade 1 prostate cancer in December.

“I was lucky,” he said in May. “We detected it in its earliest of stages. It’s the best grade you can get in terms of treating it.”

The Mariners broadcast team has also been without popular analyst Mike Blowers, who continues to recover from a bout with vertigo.