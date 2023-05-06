The expected roster move came a day later than expected as the Mariners bullpen lost one of its most versatile relievers for at least two weeks.

Right-hander Penn Murfee was placed on the 15-day injured list with right-elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to Thursday. Murfee last appeared in a game Wednesday, pitching 2/3 of an inning, allowing one hit and striking out a batter.

To replace Murfee in the bullpen, the Mariners recalled young pitching prospect Juan Then from Class AA Arkansas. The 23-year-old right-hander arrived in Seattle on Friday as the Mariners were still deciding if Murfee needed a stint on the injured list. The hope is that he’ll be throwing and ready when he’s eligible to return. He first felt it after the appearance in Oakland.

“That’s why we waited a couple days here,” manager Scott Servais said. “We wanted to see how he’d respond to some treatment. We were hoping we wouldn’t have to put him on the IL, but I think just looking at the bigger picture here. We’ve got a lot of ball left ahead of us, and we need this guy. It was best to back off.

The plan is to have Murfee rest his arm for four or five days, continue treatment and then see how he feels playing catch.

“I wish it was like a seven-day IL, but it’s not, it’s 15, so we’ll deal with it,” Servais said.

Murfee, 29, has appeared in 15 games, posting a 1-2 record with a 1.38 ERA with 15 strikeouts and nine walks. Murfee has held opponents to a .116 batting average, which ranks 11th among pitchers with at least 10.0 innings this season.

“It’s a pretty big loss,” Servais said. “Penn is the jack of all trades. You can use him in any kind of situation in sort any of right-handed pockets. You can use him in down games, up games, tied games, late in games, whatever. So we’re gonna miss having him out there, but it’s an opportunity for Juan Then to do his thing.”

Then has made seven relief appearances for Class AA Arkansas, posting a 1-1 record with a 5.00 ERA. In nine innings, he’s allowed five earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Three of those runs came in his last two appearances where the Mariners pushed him to two innings in each game, wanting him stretched out to pitch more than an inning if needed.

“He’s a guy who’s been on a roster for a couple years,” Servais said. “But he’s doing things a little bit different now than he did maybe a couple of years ago. He relies heavily on a sinker-changeup combination. He’s got the third pitch — the slider — as well. He still throws hard, but he throws a lot of sinkers. The ball is going to be on the ground when he’s out there.”

Then’s journey to the big leagues has been unique in many ways. He was signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic to a nondrafted international free agent contract by scout Eddy Toledo and former international scouting director Tim Kissner. Then made his professional debut in 2017, starting games in the Dominican Summer League and posting a 2-2 record with a 2.64 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 14 walks in 61 1/3 innings. He was named to the DSL All-Star team.

On Nov. 18, 2017, he was traded to the New York Yankees along with lefty J.P. Sears, who recently pitched against the Mariners for the Oakland A’s, in exchange for right-hander Nick Rumbelow, who has been out of baseball since 2020, last pitching for the Sugarland Skeeters.

Then pitched one season in the Yankees organization, making 11 starts in the Gulf Coast League, posting an 0-3 record with 2.70 ERA 42 strikeouts and 11 walks in 50 innings pitched.

So how did he get back to the Mariners organization?

During the 2019 season, with the Mariners into their “step-back” rebuild, Jerry Dipoto reacquired Then from the Yankees in exchange for Edwin Encarnacion and cash considerations on June 25.

Then pitched for three different Mariners affiliates that season, posting a 1-5 record with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts and two relief appearances. He spent the 2020 season at the Mariners alternate training site with the minor league season canceled.

With Then eligible to be taken in the Rule 5 draft after the 2020 season and worried that he might get selected, the Mariners put him on the 40-man roster.

An opposing pro scout noted that Then has a plus arm with a “real changeup” and projects as a middle reliever and not a pitcher that would be used in leverage situations. He noted some issues with repeating his delivery, which has led to command issues. It’s something he’s struggled with in the past.