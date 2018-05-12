The Mariners bounced back with a decisive 9-5 win, salvaging a split and putting them in line for a series win with James Paxton taking the mound on Sunday.

DETROIT — It made for a long day at the ballpark, but given how the Mariners lost Game 1 of the three-game series vs. the Tigers, perhaps it was a good thing that they were able to play again 30 minutes later.

Following a frustrating 4-3 loss in the opener of Saturday’s twin bill where they didn’t hit to their capabilities and didn’t know the difference between “was” or “wasn’t” over a phone line, the Mariners (22-16) bounced back with a decisive 9-5 win, salvaging a split and putting them in line for a series win with James Paxton taking the mound on Sunday.

The Mariners broke open a one-run game in the seventh inning, scoring three runs to give them some needed cushion. Kyle Seager laced a two-run double to the gap in right-center and the hot-hitting Ryon Healy doubled down the left field line to score Seager.

With a four-run lead and less-than-stellar start from Felix Hernandez, acting manager Manny Acta turned the game over to his bullpen in the sixth inning. James Pazos, Nick Vincent, Juan Nicasio and Dan Altavilla, who was activated from the disabled list before the game, each worked a scoreless inning to close out the win.

Seattle knocked around Tigers’ ace Michael Fulmer. Nelson Cruz started in the first inning with a RBI single. But it was a pair of homers that did most of the damage. Ryon Healy smashed a two-run homer in the fourth inning for a 3-2 lead and Robinson Cano ended Fulmer’s night with one out in the fifth, sending a three-run laser into the right field seats to make it 6-2.

But Seattle starter Felix Hernandez (5-3) couldn’t keep the lead at four runs. After getting two quick outs in the bottom half of the inning, Hernandez fell apart. He gave up a soft single to James McCann and served up a two-run homer to former Mariners prospect John Hicks, who went down and drove a low slider over the wall in left.

Hernandez hit Jacoby Jones with a pitch to add to his struggles. Jones later scored on Pete Kozma’s single to right. It was an odd play. Jones appeared to slow up as third base coach Dave Clark was holding him. But seeing Mitch Haniger not get the ball in right away, Jones sprinted through the stop sign and scored. It was not a good play for Haniger or the Mariners.