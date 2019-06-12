MINNEAPOLIS – To be fair, given the personnel, the talent level and set-up of the bullpen, you’d think it would happen more often. But then again in this stretch of baseball where the Mariners win about once every five games, they haven’t had many late leads to lose.

For the second straight game, the Mariners’ bullpen gave away a lead it should’ve been expected able to protect against the Twins, somehow failing to get six outs without allowing five runs.

But thanks to some shaky Twins defense in the top of the 10th, the Mariners were able to give the bullpen another chance at success. This time left-hander Roenis Elias, who hadn’t been pitching all that well in his previous outings, shut the door on a 9-6 victory in 10 innings.

Dee Gordon led off the top of the 10th with a double. With one out and the defense playing in on the grass, Mallex Smith hit a soft ground ball to first. First baseman C.J Cron fired to home immediately with Gordon running on contact. But in his haste to get the tag down, catcher Mitch Garver didn’t catch the ball first, allowing Gordon to slide in safely.

Miguel Sano gave the Mariners two extra insurance runs, misplaying a ground ball and throwing it into the Twins dugout.

The Mariners broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth, scoring five runs in the frame, including rookie infielder Shed Long’s three-run homer.

Advertising

It was Long’s first major-league home run. Always emotional when he plays, Long tried to hide his joy momentarily as he rounded first, but his grin grew into an electric smile. The first call-up, the first hit, the first homer, these are seminal moments in a player’s career. And players know far too many former teammates that never made it there.

Down 0-2 in the count on two pitches from veteran right-hander Blake Parker, Long fouled off a 92 mph fastball and then turned on a curveball.

In the dugout, his teammates mobbed him in celebration. And, yes, even the ultra-serious Edwin Encarnacion could be seen enjoying the moment.

In a season where the losses, so many of them lopsided, have greatly outnumbered and the mistakes have been numerous, the development and success of players like Long become the focus.

Call it a stepback or a rebuild or just another Mariners season, there needs to be growth from all of the losing. Long wasn’t even expected to be a big-league factor this early in the season. He had never played above the Class AA level when he reported to Class AAA Tacoma to start the season. But injuries to Gordon and Dylan Moore brought Long to the big leagues earlier than expected.

Young right-hander Gerson Bautista got the start as an “opener” in front of Tommy Milone and gave a serviceable effort. Bautista worked a scoreless first inning, but then exited in the second inning with one out and runners on first and second.

Advertising

Milone cleaned up the minor mess, striking out Sano and getting Byron Buxton to ground into a force-out to end the inning.

From there, Milone carved up his old team, allowing just one base runner over the next four innings. His teammates gave him a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning on Daniel Vogelbach’s towering solo homer to deep right field off Jose Berrios.

But in the seventh inning, Milone experienced Marwin Gonzalez’s torture of the Mariners. Gonzalez smashed a tying solo homer into the upper deck. That was Gonzalez’s 19th homer vs. Seattle in 94 career games.

The Mariners tried to get Milone through the eighth inning. But after getting the first out, he gave up a solo homer to Max Kepler and a single to Jorge Polanco to end his evening.

His replacement, Cory Gearrin, got just one out while giving up three hits and allowing three more runs to score. Veteran right-hander Anthony Bass had to come in and get the final out of the inning.

Milone was credited with six innings pitched, three runs allowed on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Bass couldn’t holed the lead in the ninth. He gave up a single to Sano and served up a two-run homer to Buxton that forced extra innings.