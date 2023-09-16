Perhaps the losses that should’ve been victories will be forgotten in the Champagne and beer shower celebration of a return trip to the postseason … if there is one.

Maybe their inability to win games on nights when the two teams they were battling for the American League West lost won’t matter in the end, though it seems unlikely at the moment.

For the second time on this homestand, the Mariners’ inability to execute with runners in scoring position in the late innings took a game that turned a potential victory into a costly defeat.

And really, it’s something a team that talks about winning a division title and accomplishing more than just qualifying for the postseason can’t have happen at this point in the season.

Unable to push across a run in regulation to break a scoreless tie, despite having the perfect opportunity to do so in the eighth inning, the Mariners instead watched as the Dodgers celebrated clinching yet another National League West title on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park following a 6-2 victory in 11 innings.

On a night where both the Astros and Rangers lost … again. The Mariners failed to capitalize … again.

With the loss, they remained a 1.5 games behind the Astros (83-66), who have now lost two of three to the Royals, and a 1/2 game behind the Rangers (82-66), who have lost two straight in Cleveland. And with the Blue Jays winning, they fell a 1/2 game for the third wild card spot.

“All of these games matter,” said shortstop J.P. Crawford. “We’re in a race and stuff is spicy. We have an opportunity to win these games and make it happen.”

But it was the Dodgers that made it happen in the 11th. With one out and runners on first and second, Max Muncy’s lunging swing at a low-and-away slider well out of the zone from Gabe Speier was turned into a soft single to left-center that scored Mookie Betts to break a 1-1 tie.

The Dodgers weren’t done. One-time Mariner Chris Taylor dumped a soft single into left field off right-hander Isaiah Campbell to score two more runs in what would be a five-run frame.

There would be no rallying from that deficit in the bottom of the 11th.

Similar to the Mariners’ homestand-opening loss to the Angels, also in 11 innings, it’s a game they should’ve won in regulation with simple late-game execution at the plate with runners in scoring position.

In that game, they failed to score a run with the bases loaded and no outs. The Mariners might have found a more painful way to fail in this loss.

In the bottom of the eighth, pinch-hitter Josh Rojas led off with a single to right and No. 9 hitter Sam Haggerty followed with a single up the middle off lefty Alex Vesia. It meant the Mariners would have the top of their order coming to the plate to end the scoreless misery.

But after taking a first-pitch ball, J.P. Crawford swung and missed at the next three pitches. The Dodgers turned to right-hander Ryan Brasier to face Julio Rodriguez. The veteran reliever won a nine-pitch battle, firing a 97-mph fastball past him for a swinging strike three. Teoscar Hernandez suffered a similar fate, only in less pitches, striking out to end the inning.

Even with MLB pitching being more difficult to hit than ever, not putting a ball in play in that situation simply can’t happen.

Rodriguez kept the Dodgers without a run and Brad Miller’s outing scoreless by ending the top of the fifth in spectacular fashion. With Jason Heyward, who led off the inning with a double, standing on third base with two outs, Betts lifted a soft liner to center. Playing deep, Rodriguez charged hard on the ball and made a diving grab, grabbing it just before it touched the turf in center field for the final out.

He, of course, crossed his arms and delivered his “No Fly Zone” signal to the fans sitting in his special section behind, drawing a roar of approval.

Miller wouldn’t get the chance to finish the sixth inning. He issued a leadoff walk and got A.J. Smith to pop up to center. With dangerous lefty Muncy coming to the plate for the third time in the game and Miller’s velocity starting to drop, Servais didn’t hesitate to go to his bullpen. He brought in lefty Tayler Saucedo.

It took one pitch — a 91-mph sinker — from Saucedo to end the inning. Muncy hit a ground ball to Ty France, who fired to Crawford at second base and returned to first base to catch the throw back for the inning-ending double play.