Mariners 7, Dodgers 3, at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

Justus Sheffield made his fourth start of the spring, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. His two runs allowed came with two outs in the fourth inning when he allowed a leadoff single to Max Muncy and then served up a two-run homer for former Mariner Chris Taylor.

“I could have done a better job of not walking guys with two outs,” he said. “That’s when the pitch count gets up there. I feel like I could have got through five if I didn’t walk those guys early on. I feel like overall I’m in a good spot.”

Sheffield’s teammates erased that two-run deficit quickly, scoring five runs off Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning. The reigning Cy Young Award winner had shut out Seattle for the first four innings, allowing one hit, striking out five batters with no walks. The fifth inning he wasn’t quite as dominant.

Luis Torrens led off with a double and scored on Dylan Moore’s double down the line. After working a 3-1 count, Evan White crushed a towering two-run homer to center field that made it 3-2. But the long ball parade wasn’t finished. Jose Marmolejos made it back-to-back homers, crushing the second pitch he saw from Bauer down the right-field line and completely out of the stadium.

“I knew he had that kind of pop because I feel like he’s hit a couple of those off me in the minor leagues,” Sheffield said. “I’ve seen it before.”

Two batters later, Mitch Haniger hit the third homer of the inning off a Bauer with a blast to deep left-center that made it 5-2.

After the game, Bauer told reporters that “The fifth inning … there really wasn’t any thought of sequencing or whatever. I was just throwing pitches. That’s not a really good mind frame to be in when you’re trying to get guys out. But I was just finishing off the night, trying to get my pitch count up.”

Player of the game

Kyle Seager didn’t get in on the homer parade, but he did blast a pair of doubles into the right-center gap and drove in two runs. Seager has a .417/.548/.583 slash line with three doubles, a homer, six RBI, seven walks and seven strikeouts in 31 plate appearances.

Quotable

“We continue to play well and got some momentum going with this crew and I know it’s spring training and people don’t like to read much into that, but I’d much rather be playing well than not, and I think we are playing really good baseball right now.” — Mariners manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners travel to Salt River Fields on Tuesday evening to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Right-hander Chris Flexen will make the start for Seattle with right-hander relievers Keynan Middleton, Will Vest, Casey Sadler and Erik Swanson scheduled to pitch. Arizona will start right-hander Merrill Kelly. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. The game will not be televised on any outlet. There will be a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710-AM and mariners.com

