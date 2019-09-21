BALTIMORE — Tim Lopes beat out an infield ground ball and speedster Mallex Smith scored from second base to lead the Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in 13 innings on Saturday.

Mallex reached on an error with two out, stole second, and raced home after Lopes narrowly beat the throw to first for the single. Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini threw home but was unable to catch Mallex.

Erik Swanson pitched the 13th to preserve the win for Dan Altavilla (2-1).

J.P. Crawford drilled a three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Mariners a 6-4 lead but the Orioles’ Austin Hays returned the favor with a two-run shot off Sam Tuivailala in the bottom of the frame to knot the score.

Rookie Shed Long had three hits, including his fifth homer, and scored three runs on a night where the Mariners had 11 hits but stranded 10 runners on base.

With the exception of Tuivailala, Mariners relievers were stellar in overcoming a shaky outing by rookie starter Justus Sheffield, who gave up four runs in 4.1 innings and remains searching for his first career win.

The Orioles opened the scoring in the second when Stevie Wilkerson lined a two-out double to the rightfield corner, scoring Renato Nunez from second. Richie Martin followed with a two-run double and the Mariners were quickly facing a 3-0 deficit.

Long responded by crushing the first pitch from Asher Wojciechowski to open the third as the ball sailed over the fans in rightfield and onto the colonnade.

The Mariners scored twice in the fifth on an RBI single by Crawford and a passed ball by Pedro Severino that scored Long from third but the Orioles took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring single by Hanser Alberto.

The series concludes on Sunday with the Mariners returning to T-Mobile on Tuesday for a six-game homestand against Houston and Oakland to close out the season.

