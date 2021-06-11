A day after lamenting that his team played a “bad” game, Seattle manager Scott Servais had to find the words to describe another defeat that somehow seemed worse after a 7-0 drubbing by the Cleveland Indians in a game that didn’t even seem that close.

The Mariners were shut out for the eight time this season while being held to two hits in the game and striking out 11 times. Cleveland starter Aaron Civale was brilliant for seven of his eight innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 11 batters and walking one.

Blake Parker allowed Seattle’s other hit — a single to Mitch Haniger in the ninth — but kept the Mariners scoreless.

It was the Mariners’ seventh loss in 10 games.

Activated from the 10-day injured list before the game, Mariners starting pitcher Justin Dunn provided a less than desirable outing, lasting only three innings and giving up five runs on nine hits with two walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts.

After feeling some shoulder fatigue following his last start on May 29, the Mariners placed Dunn on the injured list out of precaution. It became clear after a few days that we would be there only for the 10-day minimum and miss one start.

But against a Cleveland lineup featuring mostly switch hitters and left-handed hitters, Dunn pitched like he had been out for months, showing minimal feel with his fastball command.

Advertising

He needed 29 pitches to record his first out of the game. It came after he’d walked the first batter of the game, gave up back-to-back singles to load the bases and another RBI single to Eddie Rosario that made it 1-0. He then walked Bobby Bradley to force another run across.

The first out was a strikeout of Harold Ramirez. But it was only a brief reprieve.

BOX SCORE

The second out came on Josh Naylor’s RBI single when center fielder Dillon Thomas threw out Rosario at the plate as he also tried to score.

Dunn finally ended the miserable first inning by striking out Austin Hedges. It took 36 pitches in an outing where he wasn’t going to pitch more than 80 due to the shoulder inflammation that put him on the injured list.

The remainder of the start didn’t get much better for Dunn. He gave up an RBI single to Jose Ramirez in the second inning and was saved from more damage by an inning-ending double play.

But perhaps the worst aspect of his outing came in his third and final inning of work, and it wasn’t the leadoff homer to Bobby Bradley. With two outs, Dunn had a 93-mph fastball get away from him on a 2-2 count to Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges. The ball rode right into Hedges’ face, striking him mostly on the extended jaw guard and knocking him to the ground. Dunn was visibly shaken up as Hedges was laid out on the ground and Cleveland manager Terry Francona and the training staff attended to him. Fortunately, he was able to get to his feet and remain in the game. Dunn was able to collective himself and keep pitching. He gave up a single and then struck out Cesar Hernandez to end the inning.

With 74 pitches thrown, manager Scott Servais was forced to go to the bullpen with his team trailing 5-0. Dunn threw first-pitch strikes to 11 of 19 batters and 49 total strikes in the outing.