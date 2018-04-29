The Mariners' lineup is back at full strength and has now scored 22 runs the last two games of a 7-3 road trip. Ryon Healy homered twice as Seattle took the four-game series from the defending AL Central champs.
CLEVELAND — Just about the time it started to get interesting and somewhat suspenseful, the Mariners offense took out their bats and pounded that possibility into a memory as has been the case for much of the series at Progressive Field.
Leading comfortably for most of the game, the less-than-stellar appearance from Dan Altavilla and a spectacular catch that wasn’t from Ben Gamel suddenly but the Indians within two runs going into the eighth inning.
But the bottom of the Mariners’ now-whole lineup got back those runs immediately, scoring three runs in the inning on a RBI single from Gamel and Ryon Healy’s second homer of the game — a two-run blast — that extended the lead to five runs and allowed Seattle to cruise to a 10-4 win over the Indians.
Sunday’s win capped an outstanding 10-day road trip for the Mariners where they went 7-3, winning three-games series over the Rangers and White Sox and taking three of four from the Indians, the expected winners of the American League Central.
The last time the Mariners won at least seven games on a road trip was Aug. 27-Sept. 6 when they went 2-2 vs. the White Sox, 2-1 vs. the Astros and swept the A’s in a three-game series.
With the win, the Mariners improved to 16-11 on the season. It’s their best start going into May 1 since 2009 (13-9) and most wins since 2003 (17-10).
Seattle banged out 14 hits in the game and bashed four homers with three other basehits.
The offense overshadowed a strong showing from the starter Marco Gonzales, who pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts to improve to 3-2 on the season.
