NEW YORK — The second guessing about his ability to handle late-game situations will continue to be discussed as the loss will be next to his name. The anger of the fans will be directed toward reliever Andres Munoz and his pitch-filled eighth inning, where he allowed the go-ahead run to score.

But placing the blame solely on Munoz for the Mariners’ 2-1 loss to the Mets on Friday night overshadows the offensive shortcomings in the opening game of a lengthy road trip.

The Mariners were shut down by Mets starter Kodai Senga for seven innings and failed to produce a run against an inconsistent bullpen.

It was just the second time in the last 42 games that the Mariners were held to just one run in a game — both losses.

The Mariners were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners. They struck out 13 times, including 12 against Senga.

The Mariners’ lone run came off J.P. Crawford’s solo homer in the fourth inning.

They got an outstanding start from Logan Gilbert, who pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

His run allowed came in the sixth inning, when he left a 2-1 fastball up in the zone that Brandon Nimmo turned into a line drive solo homer over the wall in right to tie the game at 1.

The Mets threatened to take the lead later in the inning. Pete Alonso doubled to left to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Former Mariner Daniel Vogelbach gave his old team a scare when he ambushed a first-pitch fastball, sending a deep drive to straight away center. But Julio Rodriguez was able to track it down on the warning track.

Furious at the pitch location and the near disaster, Gilbert screamed into his glove in frustration and anger.

It seemed like that rage would carry him through the seventh to close out his outing. Gilbert struck out D.J. Stewart and Francisco Alvarez in ruthless fashion. He got up 0-2 on Brett Baty and was a strike away from finishing the seventh.

But Baty singled to right and Ronny Mauricio followed with a single.

With Nimmo coming up again, manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen and lefty Gabe Speier, who needed one pitch to get a force out at second base on a ground ball.