Mariners 6, Giants 4 at Tokyo Dome

The big sluggers of the Mariners finally took advantage of the very hitter-friendly confines of the Tokyo Dome. Trailing 3-1 going into the top of the seventh inning, Seattle scored four runs on a pair of two-run homer off of Yomiuri lefty Kazuto Taguchi.

Mitch Haniger smashed a prodigious homer to deep left-center to tie the game at 3-3, while Jay Bruce gave the Mariners the lead, muscling a ball over the wall in left field to drive in a pair of runs.

Even Dee Gordon got into the power displaying, launching a solo homer into the right field seats in the eighth inning.

Seattle starter Mike Leake pitched into the sixth inning, but never recorded an out before hitting his pitch limit. He was credited with five innings pitched, three runs allowed on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Given a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Leake worked two scoreless innings before giving up a RBI single to Hayato Sakamoto. The Giants took the lead an inning later on a RBI single from Hiroyuki Nakajima. The Giants padded their lead in the fifth inning when Sakamoto got to Leake again. This time the veteran shortstop crushed an 0-2 changeup into left-center for a solo homer that made it 3-1.

“It was right down the middle,” Leake said. “He’s pretty good at staying well balanced. He hits changeups pretty well it looks like.”

Jay Bruce is healthy and it’s showing at the plate and in the field. The veteran left-handed slugger continued his solid spring, driving in three runs on Saturday. Bruce gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He later hit a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning. Bruce has 14 hits in 13 games this spring with four doubles and three homers.

“The home run felt good,” Bruce said. “I’d been having good swings all day and I got some good pitches to hit. I feel good with my swing and where I’m at with my preparation going into the season. I had a blast today. I had a lot of fun. The crowd was amazing. It was much different than Major League Baseball back in the States. It was a great experience for me. I’ve really enjoyed being here.”

“Their starting pitcher did a nice job of keeping us off balance early on. But our power showed up late in the game, which was huge. I thought the guys swung the bat pretty well. It was a good ballgame, very competitive. It was a good exhibition game for us.” — Scott Servais

The Mariners will wrap the exhibition series vs. the Yomiuri Giants on Monday evening in Tokyo. Right-hander Felix Hernandez will make the start for Seattle while lefty Ryusei Ohe will start for Yomiuri. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in Tokyo and 3 a.m Pacific. The game will not be televised or broadcast on the radio locally.

