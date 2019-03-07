Yusei Kikuchi pitched four innings, giving up two runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Mariners 11, Reds 3 at Goodyear Ballpark

Notable

Yusei Kikuchi’s third start of the spring was an eventful one. He had to deal with immediate traffic on the bases, less than precise command, a hard one-hopper off his thigh, struggles to see the signs from his catcher and an adjusted approach from Reds’ hitters, facing them or a second time this spring.

Even with all of that, Kikuchi still gave the Mariners a solid outing, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

“I wanted to get good results today,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Justin Novak. “Compared to my first two starts, I think today I was a little more scattered. I didn’t have my best stuff, but I think I was able to grind through it and leaving them with a run in each of those innings. I feel like they were sitting more on my fastball and slider.”

Kikuchi took a hard one-hopper off his thigh from the bat of Yasiel Puig, who also doubled off him. Manager Scott Servais and senior athletic trainer Rob Nodine came to the mound immediately to check on him. He threw two warm-up pitches and continued.

“I’m totally fine,” Kikuchi said.

The Mariners banged out 13 hits in the game. Braden Bishop went 2 for 2 with three RBI. He had a RBI single and hit his third homer of the spring, yanking a ball just inside the foul pole for a two-run homer.

Kyle Lewis also reached base three times with a walk and two singles.

Player of the game

Omar Narvaez had his best game of the spring, going 3-for-3 with a two-run homer. Narvaez had hit the ball hard early in Cactus League play, but had little to show for it, going 1 for his first 15.

“It’s nice to see him get some confidence and I thought he really did a nice job catching Kikuchi,” Servais said.

Quotable

“Really good outing. I know he gave up couple of runs early and had a little trouble in the first inning, but once he got going after that, I thought he threw the ball really well. He’s going to be fine. He took that hard ground ball off the upper thigh, but no issues there. He probably had more issues trying to get the signs right tonight. We had an issue seeing the signs. Another really good outing, moving in the right direction and continuing to build up his pitch count. I really like what we saw again.” — Servais on Kikuchi

On tap

The Mariners return to Peoria Stadium on Friday night to host the Chicago Cubs. Left-hander Marco Gonzales will make the start for Seattle while Chicago will start right-hander Duncan Robinson. Also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners are right-handers Hunter Strickland, Nick Rumbelow, Tayler Scott and lefty Matt Tenuta. The game will be televised by ROOT Sports with a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. locally and 5:40 p.m. Pacific.

Video highlights

Link

Boxscore

03.07.19 Box Score by Ryan Divish on Scribd