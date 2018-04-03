Edwin Diaz put an end to the Giants' hopes of a comeback win and notched his third save of the season for Seattle

SAN FRANCISCO — Coming into the 2018 season, it was apparent that the Mariners offense was going to score runs in most games. Given the versatility and depth of the projected lineup, scoring runs wouldn’t, or at least shouldn’t, be an issue, even with noticeably Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino absent for the next week.

It was evident again on Tuesday.

The Mariners banged out 12 hits and provided more than enough run support for starter Marco Gonzales, who gave the Mariners an encouraging outing in a 6-4 win over the Giants.

Being the Mariners, a little late-inning drama was unavoidable. Brought into the bottom of eighth with a three-run lead, set-up man Juan Nicasio struggled, allowing one run on three hits and escaping further damage.

Edwin Diaz would have no such drama. He came in and struck out Evan Longoria and Hunter Pence and then got Nick Hundley to pop out to notch his third save of the season.

On a gorgeous, sun-drenched day at AT&T Park, the Giants rolled out all pomp and circumstance fitting a home opener, including a pregame ceremony that featured Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Barry Bonds and Dusty Baker. But the Mariners played spoiler, quieting the sold-out crowd of 40,901 immediately and hanging on for a win despite a little late-inning drama.

The Mariners jumped all over Giants starter Ty Blach in the first inning. Back-to-back singles by Dee Gordon and Jean Segura and a walk from Robinson Cano loaded the bases immediately.

Mitch Haniger continued his scorching start at the plate, lining a single into the gap to score two runs. Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy each followed with RBI singles to make it 4-0.

Given a nice little lead, Gonzales cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit against a Giants’ offense that had scored just two runs in the previous four games on a pair of solo homers from second baseman Joe Panik. The Giants’ first run of the game and third of the season was also provided by a Panik homer — a solo blast into McCovey Cove in the fourth inning to make it 4-1.

According to Elias, the Giants are the first team in MLB history whose first three runs of a season came on solo home runs by the same player.

Gonzales seemed on his way to a brilliant outing. His teammates tacked on two more runs in the fifth to make it 6-1. But a two-run homer off the bat of Evan Longoria in the seventh ended it sooner than desired.

Still, Gonzales worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing the three runs on six hits with no walks and strikeouts. The Mariners will take that from him on most nights. It was just the second time in his career that he’d worked into the seventh inning.