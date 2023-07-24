MINNEAPOLIS — For a team that president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto described as “we’re a .500 team that’s about as mediocre as you’re going to be and we’ve done it in a very .500 way,” the outcome was almost too fitting with numerical synergy.

In their 100th game of 2023, the Mariners wasted a quality outing from starter Luis Castillo and squandered the late and unexpected late-game homer heroics from Kolten Wong, losing 4-3 in extra-innings loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Carlos Correa’s line drive single to right field in the bottom of the 10th allowed Donovan Solano to race home from third base for the walk-off victory.

The disappointing defeat left Seattle with a 50-50 record.

Yep, 50 wins, 50 losses and nothing to think that they won’t continue to tread water at that level. They are too stubborn to stink and too unsteady to swim. A path to an 81-81 season seems clear and without obstruction.

There is a long used baseball adage that every team wins 50 (though the A’s may try to prove that wrong) and every team loses 50 and the other 62 games define a season.

But this game and so many others this season could’ve been banked as wins in that category of games that helps determine a successful season. Instead, they are now 12-19 in one-run games and 4-9 in extra innings games.

Down to their last out in the ninth inning and trailing by a run, the Mariners were moments away from that 50th loss.

But unwilling to cede defeat, Mariners manager Scott Servais emptied what was left of his bench in hopes of finding some way to scratch out a run against Twins right-handed reliever Griffin Jax.

Pinch-hitter Cal Raleigh singled up the middle to keep the hope alive.

It brought to the plate veteran infielder Kolten Wong, who was pinch-hitting for Jose Caballero.

In what has been one of the most frustrating seasons in his career, Wong lost his starting job due to lack of performance and has played sparingly since.

On the third consecutive slider he saw from Jax, Wong sent a fly ball to right field that sneaked into the flower planters in the front of a seating box that hangs out over the high wall.

His second homer of the season gave the Mariners a 3-2 lead.

However, Andres Munoz gave up back-to-back doubles to Alex Kirilloff and Max Kepler that tied the game.

Seattle got a strong outing from Castillo, who was facing the Twins in back-to-back starts after pitching against them Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

Castillo pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. It was his 11th quality start (six innings and three runs or fewer) allowed this season.

His runs allowed came in the fifth inning after he was given a 1-0 lead after Tom Murphy’s solo homer to center off Twins starter Kenta Maeda.

After Kepler led off with a single, it looked as if Castillo would work another scoreless frame. He got Matt Wallner to fly out to center and got some defensive help when Eugenio Suarez made a pretty over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory for the second out.

But Trevor Larnach was able to lift a 1-0 slider to deep right field that bounced off the wall just out of the reach of Teoscar Hernandez’s leaping attempt. The ball bounced away for a triple.

Christian Vazquez followed with a single to right field that allowed Larnach to trot home with the go-ahead run.