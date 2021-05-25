BOX SCORE

From a lifeless six-game losing streak, including being manhandled and swept in a three-game series in San Diego to a series victory on the road over the Oakland A’s, the first-place team in the American League West, with a chance for a series sweep Wednesday afternoon.

These Mariners are hardly a predictable or consistent bunch.

With the Mariners’ bullpen missing three key relievers on the COVID-19 injured list, including closer/best pitcher Kendall Graveman, right-hander Rafael Montero, who was Seattle’s closer for about a week, continued his season-long impersonation of The Fernando Rodney Experience.

Asked to close out a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, Montero couldn’t help but make manager Scott Servais chew threw his mask and Mariners fans to fire their remotes at the television.

After getting two quick outs, he allowed back-to-back singles to put the tying and winning run on base. Disaster deja vu permeated the old Oakland Coliseum and the partially-filled stands, fueling the cacophony of artificial noisemakers used by fans.

But Montero calmly got up 0-2 on Seth Brown and coaxed an easy ground ball back to the mound. Instead of throwing it to first base, Montero, not wanting to test his wandering command in the field, sprinted to first with ball in glove, tagging first base himself to finish a 4-3 Mariners’ victory.

“Obviously with the players we’ve lost to the COVID-IL, some guys are in some different roles,” manager Scott Servais said.

That Montero even got the chance for his sixth save was all due to Mitch Haniger. The Mariners’ best player in 2021 added to the reasons why by saving the game in the bottom of the eighth. With lefty Anthony Misiewicz continuing to struggle and Tom Murphy’s ill-advised and wayward throw to third base leading to a run scored, Haniger sprinted down a hard-fit fly ball to deep right-center, making a fantastic catch to end an inning that seemed destined to doom Seattle.

“Miz and Monty have been struggling a little bit, but I can’t say enough about the games-saving catch Haniger made, that was a heck of a player and it doesn’t really get any better than that,” Servais said. “It’s a good team win after this road trip started a little rough in San Diego. It’s nice to see the guys bounce back. Young players do that. We just want to stay in the present, don’t look back, don’t look too far forward. Our guys are doing that right now.”

It wasn’t just Haniger’s defense. Centerfielder Kyle Lewis made a difficult running catch on deep fly ball to dead center off the bat of Ramon Laureano. It saved at least two runs.

The past few seasons, Seattle’s outfield defense has been often filled with at least one converted infielder or utility player and sometimes two. Now they are rolling out true outfielders and it’s noticeable from a defensive standpoint.

“It has been night and day difference than what we’ve seen here the last couple years,” Servais said. “We knew it was gonna take time to get them all out there and get them healthy, but the difference they make … those are huge outs in a Major League game and they really pick up your pitching staff. It’s great to see.”

Seattle got a solid, but shorter than desired start from rookie Logan Gilbert as he continues to adjust to life at baseball’s highest level.

Gilbert pitched four innings, giving up two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He threw 78 pitches with 51 strikes. But more importantly, he threw first-pitch strikes to 12 of the 17 batters he faced. He also generated swings-and-misses on five pitches and had just three balls with exit velocities of more than 90 mph.

Seattle provided him a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, Ty France drove in the first run with an infield single. J.P. Crawford notched his first of three hits in the game, sending a crisp single to center to drive in the second run.

After a quick 1-2-3 first inning, Gilbert found trouble in the second. He allowed back-to-back doubles to Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie on 95 mph fastballs to start the inning. He retired the next two batters but couldn’t put away Tony Kemp after getting up 0-2. Kemp fouled off three pitches and then pulled a single into right on a fastball to tie the game at 2-2.

In a sign of his growing comfort level, Gilbert came back to retire Mark Canha to end the inning. He bounced back with scoreless frames in the third and the fourth – allowing just one base runner on a hit by pitch.

All that allowed his teammates to retake the lead in the fourth. Crawford led off with a double and scored easily on Tom Murphy’s double off the wall that missed being a homer by about a foot. Murphy later scored on a laser single to right field off the bat of Jarred Kelenic that made it 4-2.

With the Mariners wanting to control Gilbert’s pitch count and usage early in the season and also wanting him to leave the game on a positive note by avoiding the top of the order for the third time, they went to the bullpen in the fifth inning. The 34 pitches thrown in the second inning was also a factor.

“I really wanted him to come out on a positive note,” Servais said. “We have such a long ways to go in this season. And for Logan, I don’t really care what anybody else says. We’re going to be very cautious because I really want him to be standing out there pitching in August and September. That’s how you learn as a young player. It’s not chasing something here in the end of May. He wanted to go back out there but he’ll get that opportunity. It may come next time out, I’m not sure. But we just want to keep him moving in the right direction.”

Gilbert hoped to get the chance for that first win, but understood the reasoning.

“I always want to go back out,” he said. “They told me the reasoning and all that stuff and said that was it for me. Of course, the second inning there, I think I threw 30 pitches or something like that. So had that not happened, I probably could have went back out. But who knows, maybe next time”

Right-hander Paul Sewald pitched two scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the sixth.