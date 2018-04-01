Cruz was undergoing a MRI on Sunday morning to determine the extent of his right ankle sprain

The status of Nelson Cruz and his availability for the upcoming three-city, eight-game road trip is yet to be determined.

The slugging designated hitter injured his right ankle in the dugout in Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Indians. Cruz slipped on the bottom step of the dugout and twisted his ankle falling over. He was in a walking boot after the game and was undergoing a MRI before Sunday’s series finale against the Indians.

“Obviously he’s not going to be available today,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ll have to wait to get the results back.”

With an offday on Monday followed by two interleague games in San Francisco — meaning no designated hitter — Cruz likely wouldn’t have played much other than pinch hitting. The Mariners have been reluctant to play him in the outfield because of fear of injury. He suffered a calf strain playing right field last season. He came into this season battling a nagging right quad strain.

“I joked with him yesterday, ‘I said, oh, you really didn’t want to play the outfield, did you?’ And he got mad at me,” Servais said.

Cruz said the ankle was already feeling after Saturday’s game, but Servais hadn’t talked to him before Sunday’s game to see how he was feeling.

“I know our medical people texted with him last night and he’s still pretty sore,” he said. “We’ll know more once we get the MRI results.”

A quick stint on the 10-day disabled list is a possibility.

“We’ll have to wait and see how he’s coming out of it,” Servais said. “And if it’s going to be longer than three or four days then we’ll have to make a roster decision.”

Daniel Vogelbach, who had a torrid spring training at the plate, got the start at designated hitter on Sunday. Vogelbach saw his first action of the season on Saturday, pinch hitting in the ninth inning and striking out against Indians closer Cody Allen.

“Tough assignment for him yesterday, but he knew a couple innings ahead of time that he was going to face Allen in the ninth,” Servais said. “We’ll get him out there and hopefully get him four at-bats today. We could really use a boost offensively from that spot without Nelson in there.”

Also

Ben Gamel (oblique strain), Mike Zunino (oblique strain) and Erasmo Ramirez (lat strain) will all stay back in Seattle when the team heads to San Francisco on Monday. All three players are progressing in their recoveries. They will workout with Class AAA Tacoma at Cheney Stadium. With their season opening on Thursday in Tacoma, the Rainiers report on Monday for workouts. They will also run simulated intrasquad games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the upcoming season.

Zunino suffered his injury the most recently of the three, but he’s also the closest to returning. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list on Saturday in Minnesota, and the hope is that he can join the team and be back in the lineup.

“He’s feeling much better,” Servais said. “I know there are some simulated games with Tacoma, he might slide into those and workout with them for a day or two before he meets up with us.

Gamel suffered his strain in spring training and missed most of the Cactus League schedule. He’s been hitting and working out for the last 10 days. He’ll participate in the sim games and then official begin his rehab stint when the Rainiers open the season.

“Once their season starts, Ben will be in their lineup on opening night to begin his rehab assignment,” Servais said. “He has been feeling really good. The next step is getting some game action and start tracking balls and getting some at-bats.”

Ramirez will pitch in the sim games and then slide into the rotation to begin his rehab assignment. He will make a handful of starts before sliding back into the Mariners’ rotation. Because of a plethora of offdays in the first weeks of the season, Seattle is going with a four-man rotation. A fifth starter will be needed on April 11th vs. the Royals to end the road trip. Lefty Ariel Miranda will be slotted into Tacoma’s rotation so that his schedule lines up to make that start.