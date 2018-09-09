Mitch Haniger provided the heroics on the 3-2 win, but a victory by the A's means the Mariners stay 7.5 games back for a playoff spot.

They avoided a sweep, but with another day lost, they can’t escape the inevitable. Even with a 3-2 win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, the Mariners moved a little closer to postseason elimination.

Mitch Haniger provided most of the heroics. He scored the go-ahead run with a brilliant slide in the bottom of the eighth inning and secured Edwin Diaz’s 54th save with a gorgeous, full-extended diving catch on Giancarlo Stanton’s broken bat bloop to shallow right-center.

The Mariners remain 7 1/2 games behind the A’s, who rallied for a win in Texas, for the second wild card spot.

Erasmo Ramirez gave the Mariners a serviceable start, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Both of his runs allowed could have been avoided. In the first inning, a miscommunication between shortstop Jean Segura and left fielder Cameron Maybin allowed a routine pop fly off the bat of Stanton drop between them for a double. The mistake hurt when Miguel Andujar doubled down the left field line to make it 1-0.

The Mariners’ offense, which has been basically lifeless in more games than not since the All-Star break, picked up two runs off Yankees starter CC Sabathia in the bottom of the first.

With two outs, Seattle reeled off four straight singles, including RBI singles from Ryon Healy and Maybin to take a 2-1 lead.

The Yankees tied the game in the fourth inning. Ramirez loaded the bases on three straight singles and looked like he might get out of it. But with two outs, Andrew McCutchen worked a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 2-2. The Mariners were not pleased with home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, who they felt missed a called third strike that would have ended the plate appearances and inning without allowing a run to score.