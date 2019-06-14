BOX SCORE

OAKLAND, Calif. — After three days of drama, the Mariners did their best to remove the possibility of a bullpen meltdown for the fourth consecutive game.

Marco Gonzales delivered his best outing in recent weeks to limit the usage of the bullpen while the Mariners’ offense provided plenty of run support in a 9-2 victory over the A’s.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak against the A’s. The Mariners have two chances to win their second three-game series since early April.

Gonzales wasn’t dominant, but he was effective and got better in the later innings. He pitched seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts to improve to 7-6.

Two-run homers from Omar Narvaez (seventh inning) and Mallex Smith (eighth inning) provided a lead that was seemed bullpen proof … well, if you forget that the bullpen gave up nine runs in two innings just a day earlier. The Mariners had 10 hits on the night.

Right-hander Austin Adams worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless eighth inning and Matt Festa worked a scoreless ninth that wasn’t close to clean as he loaded the bases with one out, but came back to retire the next two batters to end the game.

Gonzales found himself in trouble in the first inning of his outing. With one out and a runner on first, Matt Chapman singled and Khris Davis walked to load the bases. But he got platoon specialist Chad Pinder to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The A’s picked up their first run in the second inning. With two outs, Jurickson Profar doubled and scored when Daniel Vogelbach couldn’t scoop Dee Gordon’s one-hop throw to first base on a tough ground ball up the middle.

The Mariner answered with a run in the top of the third. Dee Gordon led off with a hustling double off A’s starter Chris Bassitt and scored on Kyle Seager’s sac fly to left field.

Oakland grabbed its last lead of the game in the third inning when Matt Chapman hit a one-out triple to left field that was just out of the reach of a leaping Mac Williamson. Gonzales looked like he might escape the inning without allowing a run, but Matt Olson lined a 3-2 single with two outs into right field to make it 2-1.

But the Mariners took the lead for good in the fourth inning. They were able to load the bases with no outs when Marcus Semien dropped a routine double play turn at second. Activated from the injured list earlier in the day, shortstop J.P. Crawford pulled a one hopper just past first baseman Matt Olson for a two-run double. Gordon followed with a sac fly to make it 4-2.

Given a lead, Gonzales allowed just one base runner over the next four innings, finding a rhythm and generating plenty of soft contact from off-balance A’s hitters.

The Mariners tacked on two more runs in the seventh on Narvaez’s two-run homer to right field off lefty Wei-Chung Wang. It was Narvaez’s 10th homer of the season — a career high.

Smith gave the Mariners’ bullpen some extra cushion with a two-run homer in the ninth. It was his fourth of the season.

Crawford added an RBI double off the wall in deep left-center in the ninth.