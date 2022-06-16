At the time of his acquisition in early March, this sort of announcement would’ve been viewed as a coup for the Mariners.

Then again, it probably wouldn’t have been agreed upon.

On Thursday, the Mariners announced they had agreed to contract terms with outfielder Jesse Winker through the 2023 season.

This means the Mariners avoided an upcoming arbitration hearing with Winker, agreeing to a contract for the 2022 season and also the 2023 season. This means Seattle essentially has reached a salary for the 2023 season instead of going through the typical process for an arbitration eligible player.

Winker, 28, has not quite lived up to preseason expectations after he was acquired along with third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the start of spring training in exchange for outfielder Jake Fraley, right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, top 100 pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named later — eventually right-hander Connor Phillips.

In 61 games (264 plate appearances) this season, he has posted .214/.326/.308 slash line with nine doubles, four homers, 19 runs scored, 24 RBI, 38 walks and 46 strikeouts.

Brought in to be a middle of the order presence and run producer, Winker hasn’t been close to replicating his All-Star numbers for Cincinnati last season. In 110 games for the Reds in 2021, he posted a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, a triple, 24 homers, 71 RBI, 53 walks and 75 strikeouts.

