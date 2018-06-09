Shoreline's Blake Snell blanked the Mariners for six innings in his homecoming at Safeco Field, but Felix Hernandez outlasted him and the Mariners beat Tampa's bullpen. It's a rematch today at Tropicana Field. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (40-23, W2)
at Tampa Bay Rays (28-34, L8)
1:10 p.m. | Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Fla.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Félix Hernández (6-4, 5.33) vs. LHP Blake Snell (7-3, 2.36)
