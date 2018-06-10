Set your alarm? The Mariners finish their four-game series against the Rays bright and early, with James Paxton on the mound looking to secure a series win. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (40-24, L1)
at Tampa Bay Rays (29-34, W1)
10:10 a.m. | Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Fla.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (5-1, 2.95) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.27)
