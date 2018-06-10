Set your alarm? The Mariners finish their four-game series against the Rays bright and early, with James Paxton on the mound looking to secure a series win. Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (40-24, L1)
at Tampa Bay Rays (29-34, W1)

10:10 a.m. | Tropicana Field | St. Petersburg, Fla.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP James Paxton (5-1, 2.95) vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.27)

Top stories:

TB 7, SEA 3: Felix Hernandez only lasts three innings in M’s loss

SEA 4, TB 3: Marco Gonzales sharp again as M’s win another 1-run game 

SEA 5, TB 4: Leake shines as M’s get back to winning ways against Rays

Mailbag | Answering the Cano questions, plus a look at playoff competition

Deep read | Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs is living his dream and it shows

Analysis | After Rays DFA him, does Brad Miller reunion make sense for M’s?

Mariners officially release left-handed reliever Marc Rzepczynski

Ichiro’s newest duties for the Mariners? Batting practice pitcher

The Rays’ ‘opener’ explained, and why it’s not a solution for Felix

Seattle Times sports staff