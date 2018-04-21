It's James Paxton vs. Bartolo Colon in the middle game of the Mariners' series in Texas. Can the M's crack Big Bart, who took a perfect game into the eighth his last start? Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (10-8, W1)
at Texas Rangers (7-14, L2)
5:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (1-1, 4.57) vs. RHP Bartolo Colon (0-0, 1.45)
