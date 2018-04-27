The Mariners opened their series in Cleveland with a win. Now they've got Erasmo Ramirez on the mound against former AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Can they take another from the Tribe? Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (14-10, W2)
at Cleveland Indians (13-10, L1)
4:10 p.m. | Progressive Field | Cleveland, Ohio
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 9.64) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (3-1, 1.96)
SEA 5, CLE 4: Mariners finally field their full lineup, and it’s a winner
A reset and restart to the season for Ryon Healy
