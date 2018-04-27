The Mariners opened their series in Cleveland with a win. Now they've got Erasmo Ramirez on the mound against former AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Can they take another from the Tribe? Follow here for live updates, analysis and more.

Seattle Mariners (14-10, W2)
at Cleveland Indians (13-10, L1)

4:10 p.m. | Progressive Field | Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-1, 9.64) vs. RHP Corey Kluber (3-1, 1.96)

