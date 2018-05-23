With injuries to key players piling up, the Mariners just keep winning. They go for their fifth in a row Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game set in Oakland. Follow along here for live updates, analysis and more.
Seattle Mariners (28-19, W4)
at Oakland Athletics (25-23, L1)
7:05 p.m. | Oakland Alameda Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Marco Gonzales (3-3, 4.66) vs. RHP Daniel Gossett (0-1, 11.00)
SEA 3, OAK 2: Somehow, with several key players missing, M’s eke out a win
Mariners place Dee Gordon on the 10-day DL with a fractured toe
Robinson Cano’s absence leaves a hole, but the Mariners now have cash and options
