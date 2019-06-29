HOUSTON – A time frame for Mitch Haniger’s return to the Mariners from a ruptured testicle will likely be after the All-Star break, Seattle manager Scott Servais said on Saturday.

“We got to be smart. This is bigger than the baseball team,” Servais said. “Something like that, you got to make sure he’s totally healthy. You’re not going to run around and do all the things you have to do. He’s a way aways.”

On Saturday, Haniger did not go through any baseball activities as he recovers from a June 7 surgery. Haniger has been hitting in the batting cage and fielding fly balls. The outfielder who made his first All-Star appearance in 2018, injured himself during an at-bat off a foul ball on June 6 against the Astros.

Haniger has pushed the recovery process maybe a little too vigorously.

“Mitch has been typical Mitch, he’s probably pushed it a little bit too quick,” Servais said. “Too much, too fast. We need to back him off for a couple of days to see where it goes from there.

“I told Mitch, this is typically what you do. You kind of rev up your rehabs, and then he hits a lull. He needs to slow down a bit.”

The All-Star Game is July 9 in Cleveland, though Seattle will likely have more representation two days earlier in the Futures Game. After the break, the Mariners open a three-game series at Anaheim starting on July 12.