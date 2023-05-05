The “Control the Zone” philosophy has been the guiding principle of the Mariners since Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais took over as the leaders in the front office and on the field.

It’s been a staple of their message and the subject of team T-shirts … so many damn T-shirts.

But this year, the Mariners are somewhat lacking in it.

Coming into Friday, the Mariners have struck out 304 times as a team in 1,169 plate appearances in 31 games, second most in the American League behind the Minnesota Twins (313). The Giants lead all of MLB with 317 while the Dodgers have 305. The Mariners’ 26% strikeout rate is second highest in MLB behind the Giants, who have a 27.4% rate.

The Mariners have a 9.2% walk rate with 107 walks, which is about middle of the pack in MLB.

A year ago, the Mariners struck out 251 times in 1,165 plate appearances over their first 31 games with 116 walks.

While he didn’t expect the Mariners to lead the league or MLB in fewest strikeouts, Servais didn’t think it would be this bad.

“Our strikeout numbers are extremely high, and we do have a few guys in our lineup who have track record of striking out some,” he said. “But with a big risk, there is a big reward and those are the guys that hit it over the fence often. But up and down the lineup, we have struck out more than I would have liked to see our players strike out. We have to get better at that.”

The strikeout leaders are obvious to those who have watched these first 31 games:

Teoscar Hernandez: 45 strikeouts (34.6%), three walks (2.3%) in 130 plate appearances

Eugenio Suarez: 39 strikeouts (28.9%), 13 walks (9.6%) in 135 plate appearances

Julio Rodriguez: 37 strikeouts (27.8%), 10 walks (7.5%) in 133 plate appearances

Jarred Kelenic: 32 strikeouts (28.3%), 10 walks (8.8%) in 113 plate appearances

Cal Raleigh: 32 strikeouts (13.1%), 14 walks in 107 plate appearances

“Part of it is chasing out of the zone with two strikes,” Servais said. “And I’ve often talked about strikeouts. It’s not just strike three. It’s how you got to strike two.”

Servais talked about the effort level of his players and swinging too hard in certain situations, particularly with runners in scoring position.

“When teams are struggling to score runs, our team or any team, players want to be the guy, they want to get it done, so ‘I’m going to go hard. If I get my pitch, I’m going to swing out of my … whatever and make sure I get it done.’ And then you foul that pitch off or you swing at a pitch that maybe you shouldn’t be swinging at.”

If not now, when for Then

Pitching prospect Juan Then was in the Mariners’ clubhouse pregame, but he was not added to the MLB roster. He was officially listed on the team’s taxi squad.

The Mariners flew Then to Seattle as a possible call-up if needed with one of their relievers potentially going on the injured list.

“We haven’t made a roster move or an update or anything yet,” Servais said pregame. “There was potential or maybe could have been, but nothing has been decided yet. We’ll let you know as soon as that is official.”

The move may not be official any time soon.

The 23-year-old right-hander made seven relief appearances for Class AA Arkansas, posting a 1-1 record with a 5.00 ERA. In nine innings, he’s allowed five earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts. Three of those runs came in his last two appearances where the Mariners pushed him to two innings in each game, wanting him stretched out to pitch more than inning if needed.

Munoz still working

Servais had no update on reliever Andres Munoz, who is still working his way back from a deltoid strain in his right shoulder.

Munoz was supposed to join Class AAA Tacoma on a rehab assignment earlier this week, but he is still at the team’s complex in Arizona rehabbing.

“I do not have any updates there,” Servais said. “I think with guys that aren’t with us. It’s hard for me to stay on it. I don’t want to give anybody wrong information. So you’re probably gonna get less out of me on the guys that aren’t here doing their rehab. We have a really great (high performance) staff and they’re doing what we can to get our guys back as soon as possible, but I don’t want to give info. So it’s probably best for me not to say too much.”