NEW YORK — Despite a strong push through social media, local advertising and even segments on television news, it looks like the Mariners will not have a player voted into the American League starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11.

Based on MLB’s latest Phase 1 voting update, which was released Tuesday, it appears as if the Mariners won’t even have a player advance to Phase 2 of the voting as a finalist for a starting spot.

The obvious response from disappointed fans is that the Mariners, hovering around .500 after high expectations heading into the season, don’t have a player deserving of being voted into the starting lineup, which is true.

Based on stats from the first two months of the season, the Mariners don’t have a position player performing at or near the top of their position.

But the fan voting for the All-Star Game has been as much about popularity as performance. Most fans vote for players they prefer to see over the players who are having the best seasons.

Cal Ripken Jr. was voted in as a starter at shortstop and third baseman in multiple seasons when he was far from the best player at his position going into the game. The same can be said about Derek Jeter’s final seasons.

Usually, a team hosting the game will see its fan base push hard to get home-team representation. In the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, John Olerud was voted into the starting lineup over Jason Giambi, Carlos Delgado and Jim Thome.

The Mariners only have one player – first baseman Ty France – in the top 5 of a position group. Shortstop J.P. Crawford and second baseman Jose Caballero each rank sixth at their positions.

Despite a slow start to his season, Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez ranking 11th in the outfield vote is a bit surprising considering his local and national popularity.

Shohei Ohtani is the American League’s leading overall vote-getter with 1,885,144. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. leads all of MLB with 2,201,468 votes.

The Phase 1 portion of All-Star voting, which is done online and on mobile devices, will end on Thursday at 9 a.m. PT.

On Thursday afternoon, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 3 p.m.

Those advance to the second phase of voting to determine who starts for each league.

As the respective leaders for their leagues, Ohtani and Acuna will be named starters and won’t be a part of the second phase of voting.

AL voting

CATCHER

1. Adley Rutschman, Orioles — 895,217

2. Salvador Perez, Royals — 645,650

3. Jonah Heim, Rangers — 643,471

4. Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays — 588,544

5. Martín Maldonado, Astros — 285,469

6. Matt Thaiss, Angels — 264,235

7. Christian Bethancourt, Rays — 261,655

8. Cal Raleigh, Mariners — 246,964

9. Jose Trevino, Yankees — 193,465

10. Yasmani Grandal, White Sox — 121,023

FIRST BASE

1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays — 1,195,052

2. Yandy Díaz, Rays — 1,124,166

3. Anthony Rizzo, Yankees — 512,833

4. Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers — 386,023

5. Ty France, Mariners — 261,874

6. José Abreu, Astros — 252,636

7. Jared Walsh, Angels — 184,974

8. Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles — 174,722

9. Josh Naylor, Guardians — 119,829

10. Joey Gallo, Twins — 84,169

SECOND BASE

1. Marcus Semien, Rangers — 1,414,056

2. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays — 715,967

3. Jose Altuve, Astros — 623,829

4. Brandon Drury, Angels — 324,489

5. Gleyber Torres, Yankees — 303,164

6. José Caballero, Mariners — 216,579

7. Brandon Lowe, Rays — 192,950

8. Adam Frazier, Orioles — 179,263

9. Zach McKinstry, Tigers — 102,027

10. Andrés Giménez, Guardians — 101,572

THIRD BASE

1. Matt Chapman, Blue Jays — 929,590

2. Josh Jung, Rangers — 876,096

3. Rafael Devers, Red Sox — 444,689

4. José Ramírez, Guardians — 371,656

5. Alex Bregman, Astros — 337,895

6. Isaac Paredes, Rays — 306,853

7. Anthony Rendon, Angels — 281,916

8. Eugenio Suárez, Mariners — 248,490

9. DJ LeMahieu, Yankees — 226,434

10. Ramón Urías, Orioles — 171,541

SHORTSTOP

1. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays — 1,561,426

2. Corey Seager, Rangers — 827,499

3. Wander Franco, Rays — 478,952

4. Jeremy Peña, Astros — 302,382

5. Zach Neto, Angels — 266,814

6. J.P. Crawford, Mariners — 235,165

7. Anthony Volpe, Yankees — 198,163

8. Jorge Mateo, Orioles — 145,928

9. Javier Báez, Tigers — 90,916

10. Enrique Hernández, Red Sox — 87,701

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. Shohei Ohtani, Angels — 1,885,144

2. Brandon Belt, Blue Jays — 497,887

3. Robbie Grossman, Rangers — 270,223

4. Harold Ramírez, Rays — 269,941

5. Corey Julks, Astros — 206,059

6. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees — 191,525

7. Miguel Cabrera, Tigers — 151,997

8. Gunnar Henderson, Orioles — 149,549

9. Justin Turner, Red Sox — 148,073

10. AJ Pollock, Mariners — 120,270

OUTFIELD

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees — 1,584,254

2. Mike Trout, Angels — 1,174,001

3. Randy Arozarena, Rays — 1,116,525

4. Yordan Alvarez, Astros — 1,092,322

5. Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays — 712,166

6. George Springer, Blue Jays — 630,313

7. Adolis García, Rangers — 594,440

8. Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox — 547,576

9. Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays — 506,774

10. Ezequial Duran, Rangers — 434,822

11. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners — 427,437

12. Josh Lowe, Rays — 405,167

13. Leody Taveras, Rangers — 347,274

14. Kyle Tucker, Astros — 290,728

15. Austin Hays, Orioles — 113,698

16. Jarred Kelenic, Mariners — 272,222

17. Hunter Renfroe, Angels — 246,803

18. Harrison Bader, Yankees — 239,123

19. Cedric Mullins, Orioles — 234,422

20. Teoscar Hernández, Mariners — 223,644

NL voting

CATCHER

1. Sean Murphy, Braves — 1,320,838

2. Will Smith, Dodgers — 836,754

3. J.T. Realmuto, Phillies — 352,806

4. Francisco Alvarez, Mets — 335,043

5. Elias Díaz, Rockies — 305,304

6. Gabriel Moreno, D-backs — 203,603

7. Willson Contreras, Cardinals — 191,624

8. Yan Gomes, Cubs — 147,046

9. Austin Nola, Padres — 124,407

10. William Contreras, Brewers — 115,501

FIRST BASE

1. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers — 1,649,166

2. Matt Olson, Braves — 638,984

3. Pete Alonso, Mets — 633,498

4. Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals — 330,767

5. Trey Mancini, Cubs — 159,312

6. Jake Cronenworth, Padres — 156,526

7. Kody Clemens, Phillies — 136,839

8. LaMonte Wade Jr., Giants — 129,482

9. Rowdy Tellez, Brewers — 128,864

10. Carlos Santana, Pirates — 104,642

SECOND BASE

1. Luis Arraez, Marlins — 1,056,439

2. Ozzie Albies, Braves — 884,328

3. Nolan Gorman, Cardinals — 382,285

4. Miguel Vargas, Dodgers — 328,608

5. Thairo Estrada, Giants — 220,337

6. Ketel Marte, D-backs — 218,916

7. Jeff McNeil, Mets — 214,765

8. Ha-Seong Kim, Padres — 200,453

9. Bryson Stott, Phillies — 199,825

10. Jonathan India, Reds — 156,358

THIRD BASE

1. Nolan Arenado, Cardinals — 936,057

2. Austin Riley, Braves — 832,996

3. Max Muncy, Dodgers — 629,180

4. J.D. Davis, Giants — 443,199

5. Manny Machado, Padres — 429,390

6. Alec Bohm, Phillies — 190,054

7. Brett Baty, Mets — 157,630

8. Patrick Wisdom, Cubs — 126,628

9. Josh Rojas, D-backs — 86,436

10. Brian Anderson, Brewers — 81,426

SHORTSTOP

1. Orlando Arcia, Braves — 1,060,559

2. Francisco Lindor, Mets — 508,168

3. Xander Bogaerts, Padres — 422,702

4. Matt McLain, Reds — 394,865

5. Trea Turner, Phillies — 340,321

6. Chris Taylor, Dodgers — 326,167

7. Dansby Swanson, Cubs — 323,390

8. Geraldo Perdomo, D-backs — 265,521

9. Willy Adames, Brewers — 139,505

10. Brandon Crawford, Giants — 136,796

DESIGNATED HITTER

1. J.D. Martinez, Dodgers — 879,474

2. Bryce Harper, Phillies — 722,285

3. Travis d’Arnaud, Braves — 568,343

4. Jorge Soler, Marlins — 339,478

5. Christopher Morel, Cubs — 219,941

6. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates — 209,035

7. Joey Meneses, Nationals — 149,030

8. Joc Pederson, Giants — 144,262

9. Matt Carpenter, Padres — 139,446

10. Evan Longoria, D-backs — 126,208

OUTFIELD

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves — 2,201,468

2. Mookie Betts, Dodgers — 1,411,557

3. Corbin Carroll, D-backs — 673,880

4. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs — 672,779

5. Juan Soto, Padres — 600,962

6. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres — 495,231

7. Michael Harris II, Braves — 493,282

8. Nick Castellanos, Phillies — 452,508

9. Marcell Ozuna, Braves — 426,991

10. Cody Bellinger, Cubs — 346,792

11. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs — 341,667

12. James Outman, Dodgers — 329,253

13. Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals — 303,990

14. Jason Heyward, Dodgers — 302,315

15. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies — 295,618

16. Brandon Nimmo, Mets — 263,902

17. Brandon Marsh, Phillies — 249,830

18. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates — 216,867

19. Randal Grichuk, Rockies — 205,143

20. TJ Friedl, Reds — 195,480