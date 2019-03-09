For the first time since 2008, Felix Hernandez won't start on opening day.

That honor belongs to the pitcher that the Mariners believe will be a major part of their future success as the transition of general manager Jerry Dipoto’s “step back” plan has been put in place.

On Saturday, manager Scott Servais announced that Marco Gonzales, not Hernandez, was start on opening day at the Tokyo Dome on March 20 vs. the Oakland A’s.

“I respect that Felix taken the ball on opening day for 10 years in a row,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s been a tremendous run and he’s done awesome things, but I just think where we are at organizationally and where he’s at — he wants to have a big year — this does give him more time to prepare for his first regular season start, but it doesn’t make it any easier. It really doesn’t. But you try to take as much of the emotion out of it as you can and do what’s best for our ball club. I think it’s what’s best for where we are at right now.”

Gonzales posted a 13-9 record with a 4.00 ERA in 29 starts in 2019. But beyond his breakout season, he’s the type of player that the Mariners want to build around in their stepback. He’s young, talented, committed to improvement and a tireless worker.

“He’s earned it,” Servais said. “I think there’s nothing better when you actually get awarded something that you’ve actually earned and he has.”

Gonzales was stunned when Servais delivered the news.

“I think said ‘Holy …’ he said, pausing to avoid using an expletive.

The Mariners will start left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the second game of the series. Kikuchi will be the first Japanese-born player to make his Major League Baseball debut in Japan.

“That’s awesome,” Servais said. “I asked him if he was okay pitching in Japan, and he said, ‘yeah.’ He’s excited. I don’t know how many tickets he’s going to have to leave but I’m sure there will be plenty for his family and friends to come and see him.”

The A’s also announced their starters for the series — Mike Fiers will start the Game 1 of the series and Marco Estrada will pitch Game 2.

Hernandez will still pitch in Japan. He and Mike Leake will start the two exhibition games vs. the Yomiuri Giants on March 17-18 while Wade LeBlanc will be available to pitch in relief.

“I had a chance to meet with all of our starters yesterday,” Servais said. “It’s really clunky. It’s a crazy schedule. You are talking about playing four games in a matter of 12 days. It’s a challenge.”

