With the international free agent signing period officially opening for Major League Baseball on July 2, the Mariners wasted a little time, finalizing agreements and signing 12 players out of Latin American countries to contracts.
None of the players signed by the Mariners registered in MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 international prospects. Baseball America did not do a top international prospects list this season.
“This is a promising group of young players that includes multiple legitimate plus athletes who play premium positions up the middle of the field, as well as a couple of arms who have a chance to make a real impact in our organization,” said Frankie Thon Jr., who is in his first year as the Mariners’ director of international scouting. “We’re really looking forward to seeing how our player development and high performance departments mold these players into the best version of themselves.”
- Jose Corniell, RHP, Dominican Republic
- George Feliz, CF, Dominican Republic
- German Guilarte, C, Venezuela (video)
- Andres Mesa, INF, Dominican Republic (video)
- Carlos Jimenez, CF, Dominican Republic (video)
- Pedro Lemos Da Costa, RHP, Brazil
- Emmanuel Marcano, RHP, Venezuela
- Adrian Quintana, RHP, Dominican Republic
- Edryn Rodriguez, INF, Dominican Republic (video)
- Yoander Rojas, C, Venezuela
- Axel Sanchez, INF, Dominican Republic (video)
- Luis Suisbel, INF, Venezuela
Of the group, only a few signing bonuses have been reported by MLB.com and other outlets. Feliz, a speedy outfielder, received a $900,000 bonus, while Mesa, a speedy shortstop, received a $500,000 bonus.
