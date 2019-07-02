With the international free agent signing period officially opening for Major League Baseball on July 2, the Mariners wasted a little time, finalizing agreements and signing 12 players out of Latin American countries to contracts.

None of the players signed by the Mariners registered in MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 international prospects. Baseball America did not do a top international prospects list this season.

“This is a promising group of young players that includes multiple legitimate plus athletes who play premium positions up the middle of the field, as well as a couple of arms who have a chance to make a real impact in our organization,” said Frankie Thon Jr., who is in his first year as the Mariners’ director of international scouting. “We’re really looking forward to seeing how our player development and high performance departments mold these players into the best version of themselves.”

Jose Corniell, RHP, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic George Feliz , CF , Dominican Republic

, CF Dominican Republic German Guilarte , C, Venezuela ( video

Andres Mesa , INF , Dominican Republic (video)

, INF Dominican Republic (video) Carlos Jimenez , CF , Dominican Republic (video)

, CF Dominican Republic (video) Pedro Lemos Da Costa , RHP, Brazil

Emmanuel Marcano , RHP, Venezuela

Adrian Quintana , RHP, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Edryn Rodriguez , INF, Dominican Republic (video)

, INF, Dominican Republic (video) Yoander Rojas , C, Venezuela

Axel Sanchez , INF, Dominican Republic (video)

, INF, Dominican Republic (video) Luis Suisbel, INF, Venezuela

Of the group, only a few signing bonuses have been reported by MLB.com and other outlets. Feliz, a speedy outfielder, received a $900,000 bonus, while Mesa, a speedy shortstop, received a $500,000 bonus.