PEORIA, Ariz. — With a new collective-bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association now officially ratified and the owner-initiated lockout ended, the baseball world is trying to return to normal.

The interrupted offseason and transaction freeze is now a full-go with several free agents agreeing to contracts Friday. MLB players from every team were able to return to their normal spring training facilities Friday, for workouts including several Mariners players already in the Phoenix area.

With players required to report by Sunday and official workouts to begin Monday, MLB also finalized some other logistical aspect, like updating the spring training schedules for every team to account for the previously canceled games and opening day of the 2022 regular season being moved back to April 7.

We've got a Spring Training schedule!



Times TBA. Check it out ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ey369OQ31f — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 11, 2022

The Mariners released their updated Cactus League schedule for the remainder of spring training. Seattle will play a total of 18 games in 19 days with the first game Friday, March 18, vs. the Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex. Four of the Mariners first five games will be in Peoria, including games against the Dodgers (March 19), Angels (March 20) and Cubs (March 22).

Seattle’s lone off day will come March 23 followed by 13 games in 13 days, wrapping up their spring schedule April 5 against the Reds in Goodyear.

The game times for these spring training games have yet to be determined and will be updated on the team’s website, which includes ticket information for all games.

The Mariners also announced their broadcast schedule for their Cactus League schedule.

As of now, Root Sports Northwest plans to televise seven of the nine game at the Peoria Sports Complex:

Saturday, March 19 vs. Dodgers

Tuesday, March 22 vs. Cubs

Monday, March 28 vs. Texas Rangers

Tuesday, March 29 vs. Kansas City Royals

Thursday, March 31 vs. Guardians

Saturday, April 2 vs. Brewers

Monday, April 4 vs. Diamondbacks

There is a chance that some of the Mariners’ road games on the Cactus League schedule could be televised by other networks or picked up MLB Network.

Per the news release, every single game will have a radio broadcast that will be available locally on Seattle Sports 710-AM and the Mariners radio network and also on Mariners.com.