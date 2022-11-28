The Mariners announced the hiring of two new members to their baseball operations department along with promotions for 11 other people in the department.

“Our success on the field in 2022 was driven by the efforts of so many people who work behind the scenes,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that this group will continue to contribute to the Mariners in 2023 and beyond.”

The two new hires were Dave Cameron and Grace Michael.

Cameron, who will serve as senior director of player procurement for the organization, is a familiar name to Mariners baseball fans as one of the co-creators of the popular USS Mariner blog — one of the first Mariner fan blogs that focused on advanced statistics and sabermetric analysis. He eventually took over as the managing editor of FanGraphs before being hired by the Padres as an analyst.

After four seasons with the Padres, he resigned following the 2021 season and worked as a consultant for the Dodgers and Mariners in 2022.

Michael was hired as an analyst for baseball projects and will be responsible for analyzing data and designing tools to empower evidence-based decision-making.

The 11 promotions include: