The Mariners wrapped up a weeklong release of the coaching staff for each of their minor league affiliates Friday.
“We are excited about our group and I look forward to collaborating with them throughout the 2023 season,” said Justin Toole, the Mariners’ director player development. “Each of these individuals will play a significant role in the development of both our staff and players moving forward. Our process starts in the minor leagues and it plays a pivotal role in our overall organizational success. We are excited to have this group leading that process.”
Here who will be coaching in the Mariners’ farm system this season:
Class AAA Tacoma
- Manager: John Russell
- Pitching coach: Jairo Cuevas
- Hitting coach: Brad Marcelino
- Infield/baserunning coach: Eric Farris
- Strength/Conditioning coach: Michael Sadler
- Athletic Trainer: Aric Quinney
Russell comes to the Mariners organization after being away from baseball for the past four seasons. He brings major league managerial experience to the position, having served as the Pirates manager from 2008-2010. He was a two-time minor league manager of the year with the Twins (1999 and 2002) and was the International League manager of the year in 2006 while managing Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Phillies organization. He was most recently the bench coach in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles from 2011-18.
“I am thrilled to join the Mariners organization as manager of the Tacoma Rainiers,” Russell said. “I look forward to working with the entire staff in order to develop our players for opportunities at the next level.”
Class AA Arkansas
- Manager: Mike Freeman
- Pitching coach: Michael Peoples
- Hitting coach: Shawn O’Malley
- Assistant hitting/catching coach: Jose Umbria
- Strength/conditioning coach: Brennan Mickelson
- Athletic trainer: Amanda Lee
Freeman, a journeyman infielder, played for the Mariners in 2016-2017 along with five other organizations in six MLB seasons.
“I am excited to be back in the Mariners organization as the manager of the Arkansas Travelers,” Freeman said. “We have a great staff, and I am looking forward to assisting them in the development of our players.”
O’Malley returns for his second season as hitting coach for Arkansas and his fourth season in the organization.
Umbria is in his 13th season in the Mariners organization but his first in this role. He has served the organization in a variety of coaching roles, most recently as a coach during the last two seasons at High-A Everett.
Peoples joins the organization in his first year as a coach at the professional level. He pitched professionally in Japan from 2020-22.
High-A Everett
- Manager: Ryan Scott
- Pitching coach: Cameron Ming
- Hitting coach: Michael Fransoso
- Infield/first base coach: Sergio Plasencia
- Strength/conditioning coach: Drew Weidner
- Athletic trainer: Stephanie McClain
After serving as a coach with Low-A Modesto season, Scott will serve as manager for the first time in his career. Plasencia is newcomer to the Mariners after spending the last six seasons at Glendale Community College (CA) as infield, hitting and first base coach.
Ming started last season as a pitching assistant in Everett but then served as a pitching coach at Modesto.
Low-A Modesto
- Manager: Zach Vincej
- Pitching coach: Jake Witt
- Hitting coach: Seth Mejias-Brean
- Third base/catching coach: Hecmart Nieves
- Strength/conditioning coach: Jose Alcantara Beas
- Athletic trainer: Blake Wooten
Vincej was a coach for Triple-A Tacoma last season in his first year of coaching at the professional level. He will move into a managerial role with Modesto.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Modesto Nuts this season,” Vincej said. “Our organization is passionate about the development of our players, and my staff and I look forward to contributing to that development in 2023.”
Witt comes to the Mariners after serving as the pitching coach for Baltimore’s team in the Dominican Summer League. Before coaching for Baltimore, he worked for Driveline Baseball in Kent in 2021. Mejias-Brean is a veteran minor league hitter who played in the M’s organization from 2017-2019.
Arizona Complex League Mariners
- Manager: Luis Caballero
- Pitching coach: Todd Carroll
- Hitting coach: Brett Schneider
- Outfield/baserunning coach: Rico Reyes
- Strength/conditioning coach: Cesar Velazquez-Mosqueda
- Athletic trainer: Randy Roetter
Caballero returns as the manager for a second year and his eighth season as a coach in the organization. Carroll comes to the organization after serving as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Dominican Summer League Mariners
- Manager: Jose Amancio
- Pitching coach: Bryan Pall
- Baserunning/defense coach: Jesus Galindo
- Hitting coach: Devin Fujioka
- Strength/conditioning coach: Alfredo Alcantara
- Strength/conditioning coach: Ramire Cleto
- Athletic trainer: Ronaldo De La Cruz
Amancio enters his first season as manager and seventh as a coach for the organization. He previously served as the pitching coach.
Pall, a 25th round pick by the Mariners in 2017, begins his coaching career after pitching in parts of four minor league seasons.
Minor league coordinators:
- Louis Boyd, Field Coordinator (2nd season/5th in organization)
- Austin Knight, Latin America Field Coordinator (1st season/7th in organization)
- CJ Gillman, Hitting Coordinator (2nd season)
- Tyger Pederson, Assistant Hitting Coordinator (1st season)
- Max Weiner, Pitching Coordinator (5th season)
- Matt Pierpont, Assistant Pitching Coordinator (1st season/3rd in organization)
- Zac Livingston, Catching Coordinator (2nd season/7th in organization)
- Stephanie Hale, Mental Skills Coordinator (1st season/3rd in organization)
- Mat Snider, Player Development Coordinator (5th season)
- Ryan McLaughlin, Player Development Coordinator (1st season/4th in organization)
- Adam Bernero, Mental Skills Coach (5th season)
- Kellen Lee, Mental Skills Coach (1st season)
- Ed Paparella, Hitting Strategist (3rd season)
- Ken Roberts, Pitching Strategist (2nd season)
- Also former Mariners Alvin Davis (12th season), Dan Wilson (10th season), Mike Cameron (5th season), Franklin Gutiérrez (3rd season), and Hisashi Iwakuma (3rd season) return as special assignment coordinators.
