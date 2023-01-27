The Mariners wrapped up a weeklong release of the coaching staff for each of their minor league affiliates Friday.

“We are excited about our group and I look forward to collaborating with them throughout the 2023 season,” said Justin Toole, the Mariners’ director player development. “Each of these individuals will play a significant role in the development of both our staff and players moving forward. Our process starts in the minor leagues and it plays a pivotal role in our overall organizational success. We are excited to have this group leading that process.”

Here who will be coaching in the Mariners’ farm system this season:

Class AAA Tacoma

Manager: John Russell

Pitching coach: Jairo Cuevas

Hitting coach: Brad Marcelino

Infield/baserunning coach: Eric Farris

Strength/Conditioning coach: Michael Sadler

Athletic Trainer: Aric Quinney

Russell comes to the Mariners organization after being away from baseball for the past four seasons. He brings major league managerial experience to the position, having served as the Pirates manager from 2008-2010. He was a two-time minor league manager of the year with the Twins (1999 and 2002) and was the International League manager of the year in 2006 while managing Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Phillies organization. He was most recently the bench coach in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles from 2011-18.

“I am thrilled to join the Mariners organization as manager of the Tacoma Rainiers,” Russell said. “I look forward to working with the entire staff in order to develop our players for opportunities at the next level.”

Class AA Arkansas

Manager: Mike Freeman

Pitching coach: Michael Peoples

Hitting coach: Shawn O’Malley

Assistant hitting/catching coach: Jose Umbria

Strength/conditioning coach: Brennan Mickelson

Athletic trainer: Amanda Lee

Freeman, a journeyman infielder, played for the Mariners in 2016-2017 along with five other organizations in six MLB seasons.

Advertising

“I am excited to be back in the Mariners organization as the manager of the Arkansas Travelers,” Freeman said. “We have a great staff, and I am looking forward to assisting them in the development of our players.”

O’Malley returns for his second season as hitting coach for Arkansas and his fourth season in the organization.

Umbria is in his 13th season in the Mariners organization but his first in this role. He has served the organization in a variety of coaching roles, most recently as a coach during the last two seasons at High-A Everett.

Peoples joins the organization in his first year as a coach at the professional level. He pitched professionally in Japan from 2020-22.

High-A Everett

Manager: Ryan Scott

Pitching coach: Cameron Ming

Hitting coach: Michael Fransoso

Infield/first base coach: Sergio Plasencia

Strength/conditioning coach: Drew Weidner

Athletic trainer: Stephanie McClain

After serving as a coach with Low-A Modesto season, Scott will serve as manager for the first time in his career. Plasencia is newcomer to the Mariners after spending the last six seasons at Glendale Community College (CA) as infield, hitting and first base coach.

Ming started last season as a pitching assistant in Everett but then served as a pitching coach at Modesto.

Advertising

Low-A Modesto

Manager: Zach Vincej

Pitching coach: Jake Witt

Hitting coach: Seth Mejias-Brean

Third base/catching coach: Hecmart Nieves

Strength/conditioning coach: Jose Alcantara Beas

Athletic trainer: Blake Wooten

Vincej was a coach for Triple-A Tacoma last season in his first year of coaching at the professional level. He will move into a managerial role with Modesto.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Modesto Nuts this season,” Vincej said. “Our organization is passionate about the development of our players, and my staff and I look forward to contributing to that development in 2023.”

Witt comes to the Mariners after serving as the pitching coach for Baltimore’s team in the Dominican Summer League. Before coaching for Baltimore, he worked for Driveline Baseball in Kent in 2021. Mejias-Brean is a veteran minor league hitter who played in the M’s organization from 2017-2019.

Arizona Complex League Mariners

Manager: Luis Caballero

Pitching coach: Todd Carroll

Hitting coach: Brett Schneider

Outfield/baserunning coach: Rico Reyes

Strength/conditioning coach: Cesar Velazquez-Mosqueda

Athletic trainer: Randy Roetter

Caballero returns as the manager for a second year and his eighth season as a coach in the organization. Carroll comes to the organization after serving as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dominican Summer League Mariners

Manager: Jose Amancio

Pitching coach: Bryan Pall

Baserunning/defense coach: Jesus Galindo

Hitting coach: Devin Fujioka

Strength/conditioning coach: Alfredo Alcantara

Strength/conditioning coach: Ramire Cleto

Athletic trainer: Ronaldo De La Cruz

Amancio enters his first season as manager and seventh as a coach for the organization. He previously served as the pitching coach.

Pall, a 25th round pick by the Mariners in 2017, begins his coaching career after pitching in parts of four minor league seasons.

Minor league coordinators: