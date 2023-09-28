With the minor league season concluded for all of their affiliates, the Mariners announced their end-of-season award winners.

Ken Griffey Jr. hitter of the year award

Lazaro Montes, OF

Jake Scheiner, 1B/3B

The award was split between a pair of young sluggers at the opposite ends of the Mariners system.

Montes, 18, posted a .303/.440/.560 slash line in 70 games between the Arizona Complex League and the Low-A Cal League with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 61 RBI, 54 walks and 76 strikeouts in just his second season of professional baseball. He is rated as the Mariners’ No. 12 prospect.

Scheiner, 28, played in 124 games for Triple-A Tacoma, posting a .252/.369/.509 slash line with 22 doubles, three triples, 30 homers, 105 RBI, 81 walks and 134 strikeouts. He tied for the Pacific Coast League lead in homers and finished second in RBI.

Jamie Moyer pitcher of the year award

Reid VanScoter, LHP

A fifth-round selection in the 2022 MLB draft out of Coastal Carolina, VanScoter posted a 10-6 record with a 3.27 ERA in 25 starts. In 143 1/3 innings, he struck out 157 batters with 35 walks. He registered 13 quality starts.

Alvin Davis “Mr. Mariner” award

Cole Young, IF

The Mariners’ first-round pick in the 2022 draft (21st overall), Young is on the fast track to the big leagues. He started this season with Low-A Modesto and advanced to High-A Everett. In 126 combined games, he posted a .277/.399/.449 slash line with 34 doubles, nine triples, 11 homers, 62 RBI, 22 stolen bases, 88 walks and 90 strikeouts.

He is rated as the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners organization by MLB Pipeline.

Dan Wilson community service award

Harry Ford, C

A catcher winning the award named after the Mariners’ stalwart catcher is fitting. The award is given to the player who shows dedication in giving back to the community.

“Harry is the embodiment of community involvement,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s who he is. He’s eager to give back at community events and you can often times find him engaging with fans on and off the field. He truly understands his baseball platform and he loves to humbly use that platform to inspire and help others. A well-deserved honor for a great player and person.”

Ford, who was the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2021 (12th overall), is still dedicated on to success on the field. He posted a .257/.410/.430 slash line with 24 doubles, four triples, 15 homers, 67 RBI, 24 stolen bases, 103 walks and 109 strikeouts.

The No. 2 overall prospect in the Mariners organization, he’s expected to start at Double-A Arkansas next season.

Edgar Martinez “Dominate The Zone” Tournament Award (Hitter)

Brock Rodden, INF

The award is given to the hitter in the Mariners organization that best embodied the “Dominate the Zone” philosophy, instilling a team approach at the plate instead of an individual approach.

In 34 games, Rodden, a fifth-round pick out of Wichita State this year, posted a .311/.366/.450 slash line with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 20 RBI and 11 walks between the ACL Mariners and Modesto.

“Dominate The Zone” Tournament Award (Pitcher)

Holden Laws, LHP

Laws, 23, won the award as the pitcher that best embodied the Dominate the Zone philosophy. In 36 relief appearances with Modesto in 2023, Laws posted 4-4 record with a 5.19 ERA (30 ER, 52.0 IP) with 13 walks and 66 strikeouts. He had an 11.4 strikeouts-per-9 innings and a 5.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He was selected in the 16th round of the 2018 out of South Granville High School (N.C.).

Dave Henderson Staff Member of the Year

Zach Vincej

He led High-A Modesto to a California League Championship in his first year as a manager. The Nuts went 21-2 over their final 23 games of the season under Vincej, catapulting them to a Cal League Championship on Sept. 19.