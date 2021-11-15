After needing to fill two open spots, the Mariners have announced their major league coaching staff for manager Scott Servais in the 2022 season.

“Our mantra here is ‘Doesn’t Matter, Get Better’ and our coaches embodied that in 2021,” Servais said in a news release. “Each and every day they assisted in helping our players improve and that hard work showed up on the field. Between the returning staff and the coaches we’ve been able to add from our player development group, every person on this staff has had a hand in helping our players succeed in their careers, and I’m looking forward to seeing more of that success in 2022.”

Hitting coach Tim Laker and the Mariners couldn’t come to an agreement on his contract for 2022 and he opted to decline their offer, while bench coach Jarred Sandberg didn’t have his contract renewed.

Servais will bring back five coaches in the same roles from 2021 with Pete Woodworth coming back as pitching coach, Manny Acta returning as third base coach, Perry Hill as infield coach, Trent Blank as bullpen coach/director of pitching strategy and Carson Vitale as major league coordinator.

Tony Arnerich will take over Laker’s spot as the team’s hitting coach. He has spent the last five seasons working in Seattle’s player development staff, serving as an assistant hitting coach/catching coordinator for three years before being promoted to the Mariners minor league field and catching coordinator.

Jarret DeHart, who worked as an assistant hitting coach to Laker last season, was promoted to hitting coach and will also handle the duties as the team’s director of hitting strategy.

Andy McKay will also be part of the big league staff after serving as the Mariners director of player development since 2015 and has taken on a new role as a coach on the major league staff. He will also still serve as senior director of player development.

Kristopher Negron, who managed Class AAA Tacoma in 2021, leading the Rainiers to a 78-52 record and the Triple-A West title while earning manager of the year honors, will take on the role of first base coach.

“Scott and the coaching staff played a key role in our success in 2021,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “We’re very pleased to have Manny, Trent, Jarret, Perry, Carson and Pete return and equally excited that we were able to promote Tony, Andy and Kris from within our Player Development group. I believe this is a well-balanced staff that is focused on helping our players achieve to their full potential.”