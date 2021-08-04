ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While there are still are more than 50 games remaining for most of the teams in the 2021 season, Major League Baseball has released the tentative team schedules for the 2022 season.

For the second straight season, the Mariners will be at T-Mobile Park for opening day. Seattle will open the 2022 season with a six-game homestand, starting with a four-game series vs. the Detroit Tigers and a two-game set vs. the Los Angeles Angels before going on the road.

Next season will feature the American League West facing off against the National League East in the interleague play rotation.

The Philadelphia Phillies (May 9-11), Washington Nationals (Aug. 23-24) and Atlanta Braves (Sept. 9-11) will come to T-Mobile Park during the season. The Mariners will have road series at the Miami Marlins (April 29-May 1), New York Mets (May 13-15) and Nationals (July 12-13).

The Mariners will also have a road two-game series (July 4-5) and home two-game series (Sept. 13-14) vs. their “natural rivals,” the San Diego Padres.

The Mariners conclude the 2022 season at home with a six-game homestand, featuring a three-game series vs. the Rangers (Sept. 27-29) and three-game series vs. the A’s (Sept. 30-Oct. 2).