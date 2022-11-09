With most tickets for spring training games going on sale in a week, Major League Baseball and the Mariners announced the start times for the 2023 Cactus League schedule.

The Mariners will play all of their home games at the Peoria Stadium in the Peoria Sports Complex.

The Mariners will open Cactus League play vs. their complex neighbors, the San Diego Padres, on Friday, Feb. 24. The game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. in Peoria, which would be 12:10 p.m. PT, since the state of Arizona doesn’t follow daylight saving time.

The Mariners will play 19 games in total at Peoria Stadium this spring, including three games as the visiting team against San Diego (Feb. 24, March 17 and March 26). Seattle will also host a World Baseball Classic team to be determined on March 9. The United States, Mexico, Canada and Colombia are the WBC teams working out in Arizona during spring training.

Seattle will play every team in the Cactus League at least once in Peoria Stadium, with five total games vs. the Padres.

Advertising

The current schedule calls for 14 home day-games and a pair of night games (March 22 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers and March 24 vs. the Oakland Athletics).

The broadcast schedule for which games will be televised by ROOT Sports or carried live on Seattle Sports 710-AM has yet to be determined.

The updated 2023 Mariners Spring Training schedule is available at Mariners.com/Spring.

Tickets for Cactus League games start with a presale on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. PT for season ticket holders.

Subscribers to Mariners Mail & text alerts will be granted presale access on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

Ticket sales for the general public start on Monday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.