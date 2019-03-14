The Mariners announced their 30-man travel roster for the team’s Japan trip, which includes two exhibition games Saturday and Monday against the Yomiuri Giants and the first two games of the MLB season, Wednesday and Thursday against the Oakland A’s.
Here’s a look at the roster, sorted alphabetically by position group.
Pitchers (16)
Name, Number, Throws
Dan Altavilla, No. 53, RHP
Shawn Armstrong, No. 37, RHP
Chasen Bradford, No. 60, RHP
Brandon Brennan, No. 65, RHP
Roenis Elias*, No. 55, LHP
Matt Festa, No. 67, RHP
Cory Gearrin, No. 35, RHP
Marco Gonzales, No. 7, LHP
Felix Hernandez, No. 34, RHP
Yusei Kikuchi, No. 18, LHP
Mike Leake, No. 8, RHP
Wade LeBlanc, No. 29, LHP
Tommy Milone*, No. 57, LHP
Zac Rosscup, No. 59, LHP
Nick Rumbelow, No. 52, RHP
Hunter Strickland, No. 43, RHP
Catchers (3)
Name, Number, Bats/Throws
David Freitas, No. 36, R/R
Jose Lobaton*, No. 31, S/R
Omar Navaez, No. 22, L/R
Infielders (6)
Name, Number, Bats/Throws
Tim Beckham, No. 1, R/R
Edwin Encarnacion, No. 10, R/R
Dee Gordon, No. 9, L/R
Ryon Healy, No. 27, R/R
Dylan Moore, No. 25, R/R
Daniel Vogelbach, No. 20, L/R
Outfielders (5)
Name, Number, Bats/Throws
Braden Bishop, No. 5, R/R
Jay Bruce, No. 32, L/L
Mitch Haniger, No. 17, R/R
Domingo Santana, No. 16, R/R
Ichiro Suzuki*, No. 51, L/R
*-Non-roster invitee
