The Mariners announced their 30-man travel roster for the team’s Japan trip, which includes two exhibition games Saturday and Monday against the Yomiuri Giants and the first two games of the MLB season, Wednesday and Thursday against the Oakland A’s.

Here’s a look at the roster, sorted alphabetically by position group.

Pitchers (16)

Name, Number, Throws

Dan Altavilla, No. 53, RHP

Shawn Armstrong, No. 37, RHP

Chasen Bradford, No. 60, RHP

Brandon Brennan, No. 65, RHP

Roenis Elias*, No. 55, LHP

Matt Festa, No. 67, RHP

Cory Gearrin, No. 35, RHP

Marco Gonzales, No. 7, LHP

Felix Hernandez, No. 34, RHP

Yusei Kikuchi, No. 18, LHP

Mike Leake, No. 8, RHP

Wade LeBlanc, No. 29, LHP

Tommy Milone*, No. 57, LHP

Zac Rosscup, No. 59, LHP

Nick Rumbelow, No. 52, RHP

Hunter Strickland, No. 43, RHP

Catchers (3)

Name, Number, Bats/Throws

David Freitas, No. 36, R/R

Jose Lobaton*, No. 31, S/R

Omar Navaez, No. 22, L/R

Infielders (6)

Name, Number, Bats/Throws

Tim Beckham, No. 1, R/R

Edwin Encarnacion, No. 10, R/R

Dee Gordon, No. 9, L/R

Ryon Healy, No. 27, R/R

Dylan Moore, No. 25, R/R

Daniel Vogelbach, No. 20, L/R

Outfielders (5)

Name, Number, Bats/Throws

Braden Bishop, No. 5, R/R

Jay Bruce, No. 32, L/L

Mitch Haniger, No. 17, R/R

Domingo Santana, No. 16, R/R

Ichiro Suzuki*, No. 51, L/R

*-Non-roster invitee