After having its 2020 season canceled due to the spread of COVID-19, the 2021 minor league baseball season will have a noticeably different look, with a reduced number of teams and leagues.

On Wednesday Major League Baseball teams released the four chosen affiliates who received invitations for 2021, down from six or seven affiliates in previous years.

“We are pleased to invite these four great communities to continue to work with us to develop the next generation of Mariners players,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

The four affiliates receiving invites from the Mariners are:

Tacoma Rainiers (AAA)

Arkansas Travelers (AA)

Everett AquaSox (Advanced A)

Modesto Nuts (A)

“All four of these organizations and ownership groups have been outstanding partners to us,” Mariners director of player development Andy McKay said. “We look forward to continuing to work with them going forward.”

Multiple baseball sources from major-league teams and minor-league affiliates have concerns about the lack of clarity in the invitations. Major League Baseball, which is handling the transition and forced reduction, has provided few details. It’s a source of frustration for everyone involved.

The Rainiers released a statement saying they would not immediately accept the invitation due to the lack of clarity:

“We have a great relationship with the Mariners, and look forward to continuing the relationship. But, we just received, this morning, an outline of the proposed deal and structure of the new relationship with Major League Baseball, and cannot accept the invitation until we’ve had time to review the deal that will govern our sport, and this relationship, for decades to come.”

Many other minor-league affiliates released similar statements.

League sources indicate that the deal proposed by MLB under the direction of commissioner Rob Manfred’s office would reduce or remove control of basic tenets of local ownership groups, including the ability to negotiate stadium leases with the city or using local funding to make capital improvements to their respective ballparks. Affiliate rights also would be reduced to 10 years for certain areas.

The Rainiers and AquaSox have been Mariners affiliates since 1995. Having the Triple-A Rainiers just 35 miles away — and a short drive (depending on traffic) to T-Mobile Park — is convenient. And having the Aqua Sox just north of Seattle also has benefits for players in need of rehab starts and the evaluation of young prospects.

“The Everett AquaSox would like to thank the Seattle Mariners for their invitation to continue our partnership. The Mariners have been outstanding partners for over 25 years, and we look forward to many more years with them as a member of the Northwest League,” said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff.

Everett has been invited to become the Mariners’ Advanced A affiliate and move to a full-season schedule beginning in 2021 after previously being the club’s short-A partner. That means that more advanced prospects like recent first-round picks right-handers Emerson Hancock and George Kirby will likely start the season with the Aqua Sox. There is an outside chance that prized outfield prospect Julio Rodriguez will start the season in Everett, but the expectation is that if he plays well in spring training, he’ll start the season with Double-A Arkansas.

Still, having two affiliates within a short radius of their home park is a benefit for the Mariners that many teams can’t match.

“This news is a home run for Everett!,” Mayor Cassie Franklin said in the statement. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Seattle Mariners and for a longer season of rooting for the Aquasox at Funko Field.”

However, the Northwest League has been reduced to six teams, meaning teams likely will play each other 25 times each season.

The Travelers and Nuts have been Mariners affiliates since 2017. Arkansas has been invited to return as the team’s AA affiliate, and Modesto has been invited to return as the Mariners’ full-season A affiliate.

“We are extremely pleased to continue to be the Double-A club for the Seattle Mariners,” Travelers President Russ Meeks said in a statement. “The Mariners have been an outstanding partner for us over the past four years. Their ownership, front office and baseball operations led by Jerry Dipoto and Andy McKay have provided us with first class people for our baseball club both on the field and in the community.”