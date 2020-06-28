With their focus still very much on their rebuild plan, often referred to as “the stepback,” the Mariners announced their list of the 60 players invited for the resumption of spring training and eligible to play in the truncated 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Unfortunately for the Mariners, Mitch Haniger, who is arguably their best player, won’t be ready to participate in Friday’s first workout or the start of the season on July 23-24. Seattle placed Haniger on the 60-day injured list as he is still recovering from multiple offseason surgeries, including a lumbar microdiscectomy performed on Feb. 13. Based on the operations manual for this season, the 60-day injured list is only 45 days. And since Haniger is starting on the injured list, he can be added to the active roster upon his return, making him still eligible for the 2020 season.

As expected, the Mariners put several of their top young prospects on the list for purpose of continuing their development with traditional minor-league season expected to be canceled.

Outfielders Jared Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez — the top two positions prospects in the organization — and right-handers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby — Seattle’s top two pitching prospects — also received invites. The Mariners put four draft picks from the recent 2020 MLB draft on the list, led by right-hander Emerson Hancock, the No. 6 overall pick.

As expected, the Mariners released outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and left-handed pitcher Wei-Yin Chen. Both veteran players had signed minor-league contracts.

Here’s the list full roster by position:

Starting pitchers (15)

Justin Dunn, RHP

Kendall Graveman, RHP

Marco Gonzales, LHP

Yusei Kikuchi, LHP

Justus Sheffield, LHP

Taijuan Walker, RHP

Nick Margevicius, LHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP*

George Kirby, RHP*

Emerson Hancock, RHP*

Isaiah Campbell, RHP*

Ljay Newsome, RHP*

Juan Then, RHP*

Anthony Misiewicz. LHP*

Brandon Willamson, LHP*

Notes: With the active rosters set for 30 players in the first two weeks of the season, the Mariners plan to use a six-man rotation — Gonzales, Gravemen, Kikuchi, Walker, Sheffield and Dunn. Williamson and Campbell were also high draft picks in the 2019 draft. Due to a heavy college workload, Campbell did not pitch for a Mariners affiliate last season.

Relief pitchers (17)

Austin Adams, RHP (60-day injured list)

Dan Altavilla, RHP

Gerson Bautista, RHP

Brandon Brennan, RHP

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP

Zac Grotz, RHP

Yoshihisa Hirano, RHP

Matt Magill, RHP

Yohan Ramirez, RHP

Erik Swanson, RHP

Art Warren, RHP

Taylor Williams, RHP

Nestor Cortes, LHP

Taylor Guilbeau, LHP

Sam Delaplane, RHP*

Joey Gerber, RHP*

Aaron Fletcher, LHP*

Notes: No real surprises on this list. Both Delaplane and Gerber were vying for bullpen spots when spring training was shut down in mid-March. Since both Edwards and Hirano are on one-year contracts, they are expendable if they fail to perform or the Mariners need a spot on the 40-man roster. Adams is listed on the Mariners’ 60-day injured list as he is recovering from season-ending knee surgery. But he is expected to be a full participant in the shortened spring training and could be on the opening day roster.

Catchers (5)

Tom Murphy

Austin Nola

Cal Raleigh*

Brian O’Keefe*

Joe Hudson*

Notes: Teams can travel with an extra catcher from the taxi squad on all road trips in case of emergency.

Infielders (16)

J.P. Crawford, SS

Dee Gordon, 2B

Sam Haggerty, IF

Shed Long Jr., 2B

Tim Lopes, IF

Dylan Moore, IF

Kyle Seager, 3B

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B/DH

Donovan Walton, 2B/SS

Evan White, 1B

Patrick Wisdom, 1B

Jose Marmalejos, 1B/OF*

Kayden Polcovich, IF*

Tyler Keenan, IF*

Noelvi Marte, IF*

Austin Shenton, IF*

Notes: Haggerty, Moore and Lopes will be expected to take reps in the outfield to provide depth. Shenton was the Mariners’ fifth-round pick in 2019, while Polcovich (third round) and Keenan (fourth round) were taken in the 2020 draft.

Outfielders (7)

Braden Bishop, OF

Jake Fraley, OF

Kyle Lewis, OF

Mallex Smith, OF

Jarred Kelenic, OF*

Julio Rodriguez, OF*

Zach DeLoach, OF*

Notes: While Kelenic and Rodriguez are expected to be future stars for the organization, the Mariners are unlikely to start their service-time clocks and have them debut this season. DeLoach was Seattle’s second-round pick in this year’s draft out of Texas A&M.

*not on the 40-man roster