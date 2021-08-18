While it still feels like summer in the Pacific Northwest, it won’t be long before the days grow gray and damp, darkness comes at 5 p.m. and the sun is a distant memory.

When that happens, thoughts will drift to warm days filled with sunshine, spring training baseball games and the renewed hope for a season of success. And now there is a schedule to plan a potential trip south.

On Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball released the 2022 spring training game schedules for the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues.

The Mariners also sent out a news release, announcing their 31-game spring training schedule. They will open Cactus League play Saturday, Feb. 26, vs. the Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex. Their final game of the spring will be against the Padres on Monday, March 28. Seattle will open the 2021 regular season at T-Mobile Park three days later, March 31, vs. the Detroit Tigers.

The Mariners’ spring scheduled features a home and away game vs. every team in the Cactus League. Seattle has only two split squad days — March 14 and 22.

The 2022 Mariners spring training schedule is available at Mariners.com/Spring. Start times and information about radio and TV coverage on 710 ESPN Seattle and ROOT SPORTS Northwest will be available at a later date.

Tickets have yet to go on sale. Fans can go to www.peoriasportscomplex.com for spring training 2022 on-sale dates, including season ticket packages, group events, single-game ticket offerings as well as Peoria Stadium ticket office opening dates. For information on spring training 2022 season tickets packages or group event inquiries, you can contact the Peoria Stadium ticket office at ticketoffice@peoriaaz.gov.