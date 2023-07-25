MINNEAPOLIS — Even with a little over two months remaining in the 2023 season, Major League Baseball, working in conjunction with all 30 teams, released the 2024 spring training schedules.

The Mariners announced their Cactus League schedule for 2024, which features 31 games.

Seattle will open their schedule on Feb. 24 at Camelback Ranch vs. the White Sox. The Mariners will close out spring training with a pair of games vs. the Padres on March 25-26 at Petco Park in San Diego. The Padres will be returning from a trip to South Korea, where they will be playing the Dodgers to open the 2024 season.

After those two exhibition games, Seattle will travel home to host the Red Sox on opening day on March 28.

The game times and the television and radio broadcast schedule will be released at a later date along with ticket information. The Mariners have not announced a report date for players yet.

Seattle will play 31 games in 30 days from Feb. 24-March 24, including three split-squads (one home game, one road game) on March 5, March 16 and March 22. Seattle will have off days (no game scheduled) on March 4 and March 20.