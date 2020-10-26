The Mariners coaching staff under manager Scott Servais will have a familiar feel in 2021, with seven coaches from the 2020 staff — Manny Acta, Jarret DeHart, Perry Hill, Tim Laker, Jared Sandberg, Carson Vitale and Pete Woodworth — invited to return for another season while Trent Blank, who served as the interim bullpen coach in 2020, was promoted to that role on a full-time basis.

The organization also confirmed what had been known for a few weeks: bullpen coach Brian DeLunas will not have his contract renewed and will no longer remain in the organization.

“Whether working remotely or working at the ballpark, this group helped our players get better in 2020,” Servais said in a statement. “As we take steps toward our goal of annually contending for the American League West title, I am confident that our coaches will put our players in the best position to succeed.”

With DeLunas forced to work remotely for the 2020 season due to health issues surrounding the spread of COVID-19, Blank served as the on-field bullpen coach and drew rave reviews from Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto.

This will be Blank’s third season with the organization. He was originally hired before the 2019 season to serve as the organization’s coordinator of pitching strategy and was going to serve in that role for the 2020 season before being asked to fill in for DeLunas. Before joining the Mariners, he spent four years with TMI Sports Medicine in Texas, working as a baseball performance specialist. He pitched for three years in the Rockies organization as a 30th-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Baylor. He also worked as the director of player development for Dallas Baptist University from 2017-2018.

As of now, Hill and Laker will return to on-field coaching duties after working and coaching remotely for the 2020 season due to health concerns during the pandemic.

Hill, 68, will be in his third season with the Mariners as infield/first-base coach. His work over the past few seasons with J.P. Crawford helped the young shortstop become a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove this season.

Laker, 50, was forced to coach remotely after past intestinal and digestive issues. He still remained active in the analysis of player swings and daily gameplanning. This will be his third season as the team’s hitting coach. He’s been key in the bounceback success of Kyle Seager and the progression of Kyle Lewis while getting hitters to embrace the organization’s “dominate the zone” philosophy.

Woodworth returns for a second season as pitching coach. He earned high praise from the handful of veterans on the Mariners pitching staff in 2020. This will be his sixth in the organization. He started as a pitching coach at the Low-A level and climbed the organizational ladder to reach the big leagues.

Acta, a perpetual candidate for opening managerial positions, returns for his sixth season with the Mariners and his fourth as the third-base coach. He spent two seasons (2018-2019) as Servais’ bench coach.

Sandberg, who lives in the Olympia area in the offseason, returns for his third season with Servais’ staff and his second as the bench coach. Before joining the Mariners, he spent 11 years with the Rays, including 10 as a minor-league manager.

DeHart is back for a second season as the assistant hitting coach. He was a roving minor-league hitting strategist for the Mariners in 2019.

Vitale is also back a second season as the major-league field coordinator. He spent the 2018-19 seasons as the team’s minor-league field coordinator.

In addition, Nasusel Cabrera will remain with the big-league staff in his position as batting practice pitcher, and Fleming Báez will return as bullpen catcher.

More roster moves

The Mariners continued their cleanup of their 40-player roster over the weekend, removing two injured relievers on the 60-day injured list from the 40-player roster and losing one to another organization.

Left-handed reliever Taylor Guilbeau was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks, while right-hander Gerson Bautista cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.

Guilbeau, 27, bounced back and forth between the taxi squad and the Mariners bullpen in the 2020 season, making eight appearances and posting a 1.17 ERA (one earned run in 7 2/3 innings) with three strikeouts and six walks. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 21 with a left-shoulder strain and was transferred to the 60-day (45-day in 2020) injured list on Aug. 27, ending his season.

Seattle acquired Guilbeau, along with fellow lefty Aaron Fletcher, from the Nationals at the trade deadline in exchange for veteran relievers Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland. He made his MLB debut on Aug. 17 and made a total of 17 relief appearances, posting a 3.65 ERA with seven strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

There were concerns within the Mariners organization about Guilbeau’s sharp decline in velocity. Per MLB statcast, his two-seam fastball (sinker) had dropped from an average of 94.4 mph in 2019 to 91.4 mph in 2020. His slider also dropped from 86.4 mph to 83.8 mph. The spin rates on both pitches remained essentially the same, but whether the decrease in velocity was due to the shoulder issues or the 3½-month shutdown wasn’t determined.

After some strong showings during spring training, Bautista, 25, suffered a sprain of the ulnar-collateral ligament in his right elbow during summer camp and was placed on the 45-day injured list at the start of the season. He was one of five players acquired from the Mets in the trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York before the 2019 season. Bautista has a hittable 100-mph fastball that doesn’t have a ton of natural movement along with a league-average slider. The Mariners have worked hard to improve the breaking ball and also his pitch sequencing. They thought he might make a big leap this season. He had a forgettable 2019 season, making eight appearances at the MLB level, posting a 11.00 ERA with nine walks and seven strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

Because of his limited MLB service time, Bautista wasn’t eligible to refuse the outright assignment and become a free agent.

Seattle also added a reliever via waivers last week, claiming right-hander Domingo Tapia off waivers from the Red Sox.

Tapia, 29, appeared in five games with Boston in 2020, posting a 2.08 ERA. In 4 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out four and walked two. After 10 seasons in the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut on Sept. 16 of this season. He has a power arm with a four-seam fastball that averaged 99.2 mph and his sinker averaged 98.5 mph. But there is a lack of command with his 4.2 walks per nine innings and 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 685 minor-league innings pitched.

The Mariners currently have 34 on their 40-player roster, with three players who must be reinstated from the 60-day injured list after the World Series — outfielder Mitch Haniger, catcher Tom Murphy and pitcher Andres Munoz.